Red Cross Offers 15 Summer Safety Tips for Swimming, Grilling and Attending Crowded Events

Accidents Happen – Learn First Aid and Give Blood to Help Those in Need

With Memorial Day just around the corner, it is just about time to light up the grill, pack up the family van and take advantage of another sunny California summer. To make sure that everyone gets to enjoy a worry-free season, the American Red Cross has some safety tips to keep you going all summer long.

WATER SAFETY: Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should become “water smart.” This starts with learning to be safe, making good choices and achieving basic water competency skills. Everyone should be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely. A variety of water safety courses and resources are available at redcross.org/watersafety.

Prevent unsupervised access to water. Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers, keep a constant eye for any water dangers such as portable splash pools/slides, buckets and bathtubs. Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm’s reach of young children and new swimmers. Kids need to follow the rules. Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat and if in a situation beyond someone’s skill level. Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair – everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy in areas protected by lifeguards. Designate a ‘Water Watcher’ to keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in and around the water until the next Water Watcher takes over. Download the Red Cross Swim App for kid-friendly games and activities and water safety information for parents and caregivers of young people learning how to swim. Download the app for free by searching for “American Red Cross” in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.

GRILLING SAFETY: A recent Red Cross survey showed three-in-five adults have walked away from a grill while cooking, which is one of the leading causes of grilling fi res. Grilling fires cause more than 9,000 home fires on average each year. To avoid this, the Red Cross offers these grilling safety tips:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Never grill indoors –not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.

BE SAFE IN A CROWD: If summer plans include places where crowds may gather, such as at an amusement park or concert, people can expect to wait in lines and possibly face extra security measures, along with the possibility of getting separated from their group. The Red Cross has safety steps to follow:

Have a few different methods to communicate – cell phone, tablet, calling card for a landline phone. Stay with the group – don’t go off alone. All adults should have a cell phone and exchange numbers with the others in the group. Plan where to meet should someone become separated. Find out what is allowed when it comes to items such as coolers, backpacks, etc. to avoid having to throw them away. Dress appropriately and in layers to be ready for any change in the weather. Stay hydrated. Apply sunscreen regularly. Watch the weather and seek shelter if any severe weather warnings are issued. Know where the exits and shelters are. Be on the lookout for suspicious activity and don’t be afraid to report suspicious people or packages.

Accidents and Emergencies Happen: The Red Cross has several resources to help people learn how to treat bee stings, burns and heat emergencies including training courses (redcross.org/takeaclass), a free First Aid App and a First Aid Skill for Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Right now, the Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood – the most needed blood type in the hospital. Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personal reach for in the most serious situations when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type. Donors are encouraged to schedule a blood donation appointment today by using the Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Individuals can also open the Red Cross Blood skill on an Alexa-enabled device with a selection of prompts such as, “Alexa, open Red Cross Blood Skill” and ask, for example, “Alexa, find a blood drive.”

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA or @ CruzRojaLA.