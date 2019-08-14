Recognizing MPYD High School Graduates

On May 30th, 18 MPYD seniors took their ﬁrst steps as high school graduates as they walked across the stage at the Pasadena Convention Center and received their diplomas.

Graduating seniors will be attending schools such as Pasadena City College, Mt. San Antonio College, UCLA, Cal State Northridge, Hampton University, and UC Davis.

The ceremony highlighted students’ achievement and hard work. City of Pasadena Vice Mayor Tyron Hampton and John Muir High School Principal Lawton Gray shared words of congratulation and advice while reminding students of the years of effort that led them to that point. Many of our students earned scholarships from various organizations like The All Ways Up Foundation, Glendale Police Department, NATHA, and NOBLE. We are proud of our students’ continued efforts to get accepted into college – writing essays and ﬁlling out multiple applications. We can already see their hard work paying off and are excited to see where they go from here. Congratulations to the Class of 2019!

The end of the 2018-2019 academic year has brought students another opportunity to participate in our Paid Summer Internship Program. This year, 26 of our young men are working at John Muir High School, Smart & Final, and Loma Alta Park. Over the summer, students will be able to earn over $1,000 along with developing important job skills and experience that they will carry with them into adulthood. Students will learn vital skills like being punctual and working as a team. We would like to give a very, special thanks

to the 5th District County Supervisor, Kathryn Barger, for sponsoring this impactful summer work program and for her continuing to support our program.