Racial Discrimination Lives

I was out looking for equipment assigned by my physical therapist this past weekend and I ended up in Glendale, California at an Armenian bakery to buy some water. They were all speaking an Armenian language, except me. As I exited the small shop, I noticed Asians walking up and down the street and waiting at the bus stop. It hit me that Armenians and Asians are here in large numbers, speaking their language and practicing their culture. But if they were Mexicans or Africans in great numbers, they would probably not be welcome.

What is it about dark skin people that frightens white people? I like dark skins. I believe in the saying, “Black is beautiful.” Black and Brown people clean their toilets, watch their babies and cook and serve their food at the local restaurant. So, what is the problem? Look at the numbers of Mexicans at your local doctor’s ofﬁce or at the DMV ofﬁce (Department of Motor Vehicles) and at your child’s school. What color are they? It doesn’t rub off. I promise you.

Slavery was different in America. The slave masters were not associating with the dark skinned slaves in the ﬁelds. After slavery, blacks and whites were kept separate by Jim Crow laws. When segregation ended, their kids didn’t have to sit next to the dark-skinned kid. I guess the non-dark skinned kid’s parent thanked God. Everything went well until Johnny brought a dark-skinned child home or lost his position on the football team to a black child. And what about losing a job to a black person? (OMG). They created reverse discrimination laws to maintain their privileged position.

I attended public schools in California. I did not have a black teacher until I went to law school in Glendale. I thank God that my children had black teachers during public school. I am a believer in the saying that, “What they see is what they’ll be”. My sons had a more than one black teacher. Now, one son is a dean at an HBCU. That makes him a sort of leader and reminds me of an article in HR magazine by Gary Friedman entitled, “Leaders have to be comfortable making others uncomfortable.”

I recently saw a Latina woman holding a sign that read, “Latinos for Trump.” I thought, “Where has she been with the way Trump treats Latinos and Mexican children in cages, particularly, and Mexicans, as an ethnic group, speciﬁcally?

Donald Trump reminds me of Oscar Brown, Jr’s song, “Signifying Monkey”. with a repetitive message of, “stay up in your tree.” Can you imagine Barack Obama telling some of the Trump lies or signifying on some of his people and telling them to lie and he would cover for them? This type of hypocrisy and white male privilege are the bedrock of America’s wealth. With white privilege these guys just jump ahead while blacks must follow the rules and move slowly. Example Justice Brett Kavanaugh waving his penis in women’s faces when he was a student at Yale. Now he sits on the United States Supreme Court.

He says he didn’t do that. I guess that’s good enough for the Donald crowd. But I note, Donald Trump told the world what he did to women and then he later said he didn’t do it. That seems to be good enough for those blindly following him.

Racial discrimination is alive, from the highest ofﬁce in America to everyday people. . . it lives!