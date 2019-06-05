PLAYOFFS ARE A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!

When I was a child, I really enjoyed Christmas time. It was so much fun, getting all those toys, and being able to eat all of those goodies. I would get so much good stuff: Usually a new pair of tennis shoes, a shirt, and a couple of pieces of candy. Absolutely wonderful! As good as that was, it got even better, because my mom would have cooked a turkey, and my father allowed us to drink a watered-down version of his homemade wine. Wonderful!

The problem was that we would begin to think about how long it would be before Christmas came again. It seemed like it would be longer than forever. It would be hard for us to wait that long, but we knew that somehow we would have to endure it.

So now, here we are with the Raptors playing the Warriors in the NBA Championship Series. This is the ﬁrst time that there was an NBA Finals game played outside of the United States. The Canadians have proven to be incredibly enthusiastic fans, with an overﬂ ow of about 25,000 of them watching the games from an outside park. It was cold out there, but with the ﬁ re in their hearts, they dealt with it. This was playoff time, baby!

The Raptors, led by the incredible Kawhi Leonard showed that they were ready for prime time, by winning the first game. The celebration began, but it was short-lived, since Klay Thompson led the Warriors to a victory in the second game. So, now it was on!

Game 3 will be played tonight in Oakland, after we have gone to press. The Warriors fans are eager to show those upstart Canadians how much they love their team. That single loss in Canada was a shock to their system, since they believe that their team is invincible. It was reported that the ﬁrst game was the most watched in the history of the NBA. The ratings of the second were nearly as high. There was a surprise visit by former President Barack Obama, who received an incredibly warm ovation.

The Warriors are still the favorites to win another NBA Championship, but they know that this will not be an easy task. The Raptors seem to be immune to the pressure that comes with the games. The fans in Los Angeles probably wouldn’t be too upset if the Raptors won, since we are sick of losing to the smug Warriors.

As I understand it, this is what the fans would like to see.

Kawhi Leonard lead the Raptors to victory in the NBA Championship playoffs, and then sign a four year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers sign one or more superstars to help King James next season. Magic and LeBron become friends again.

