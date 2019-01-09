Pasadena MLK Community Coalition Calendar of Events

January 12, 2019 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: “Rekindling the Light of Peace” Pasadena City Hall Chambers, 100 N. Garﬁeld Avenue | Pasadena, CA 91101, The Pasadena Human Relations Commission invites the public to attend this annual event in the City Council Chambers at Pasadena City Hall. This free event features guest speakers, music and poetry readings and is a prelude to celebrations that occur on Dr. King Day.

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: MLK Essay and Visual & Performing Arts Finalists’ Public, Readings, Displays, and Presentations, Wilson Middle School, 300 Madre Street | Pasadena, CA 91107, Guest come and listen to original speeches and view beautiful artwork and performances by the MLK Essay and Visual & Performing Arts Contest

ﬁnalists and winners. The hosting school organizes the event to showcase some of the other diverse talents of the students.

Saturday, January 19, 2019 | 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM: MLK Day of Community Service: A Day On, Not Off McKinley School of the Arts, 325 S. Oak Knoll Ave. | Pasadena, CA 91101. On the Saturday before the MLK Celebration (the ofﬁcial MLK Day of Service), it is our tradition to provide a local school with volunteers to help beautify the campus. Volunteers plant, clean up, and/or help with maintenance tasks. Afterwards, everyone enjoys lunch and entertainment from the students from the school.

January 20, 2019 | 3:30 p.m. Martin Luther King Service, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, Metropolitan Church, 2283 N. Fair Oaks Avenue | Altadena, CA 91001.

Monday, January 21, 2019 | 8:00 AM -12:30 PM: MLK Holiday & Student Awards Celebration McKinley School of Arts, 325 S. Oak Knoll Ave. | Pasadena, CA 91101, Student winners from the MLK Essay and Visual & Performing Arts contests are presented with awards, trophies, and cash prizes. City council representatives, PUSD ofﬁcials, community leaders and volunteers congratulate the students. – 8:00 a.m.-9:30 am: Continental Breakfast & Teach-in – 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Celebration and Program (Lunch will be served immediately after program) -Keynote Speaker: K-Rahn Vallatine: Author, Mentor, Educator