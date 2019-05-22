Pasadena-Altadena Links Award Scholarships

Pasadena-Altadena Links Award $33,500 in Scholarships to Local High School Seniors

Pasadena, CA — The Pasadena-Altadena (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, is pleased to announce the awards for scholarship recipients on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Local high school seniors and college students were awarded a total of $33,500 in privately donated ﬁ nancial aid, as part of the organization’s Isaac McClelland Memorial Scholarship Program. Established in 1968, the scholarship program was launched in memory of distinguished African-American Los Angeles City Schools Area Superintendent, the late Isaac McClelland.

The scholarships were awarded at an elegant afternoon reception at Pasadena City College with special guests: PUSD Board Members, Dr. Elizabeth Pomeroy and Michelle Richardson Bailey; Principal at John Muir High School, Dr. Lawton Gray; and Principal at John Marshall Fundamental High School, Dr. Mark Anderson.

The heartwarming reception gave scholarship recipients an opportunity to share their goals, dreams and special thanks, “I am grateful to the Links, Inc. — the gracious women who took time out of their busy lives to help me be more conﬁ dent in public speaking,” shared Liliana Edmonds, recipient of the top award—$2,000 Scholar of Excellence Award. Liliana, a senior at John Marshall Fundamental High School, will receive $2,000 annually for four years while she attends Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the fall, majoring in electrical engineering.

“This financial aid is a blessing and because The Links have given me this opportunity, I want to do the same and be a blessing to others. Success means nothing without giving back”, afﬁ rmed Devine Johnson, recipient of a $500 Achievement Award. Brian Carter Jr., a senior at John Muir High School gave special thanks to his teacher Dr. Manuel Rustin, for his constant support. Brian will attend UCLA in the fall, majoring in biology.

LIST OF SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS:

Scholar of Excellence Award – $8,000, awarded $2,000 annually for four years: Liliana Edmonds, Marshall Fundamental High School Distinguished Scholar Awards – $2,000: Ashley Hackett, John Muir High Schooll; Samantha Harris, Marshall Fundamental High Schooll; and Kaleah Howell, Blair High Schooll.

Achieved Scholar Awards – $1,000: Breannah Gamble, John Muir High School; Reginald Myles, John Muir High School; Ahmoray Arana, Pasadena High School; Gabriella Cummings, Marshall Fundamental High School; Miles Kealing, Marshall Fundamental High School; and Aliyshah Shamburger, Blair High School.

Dr. Claudia Alexander Memorial Scholarship – $1,000: Brian Carter, Jr., John Muir High School; and Cynthia Hill, John Muir High School Jacqueline Howard Memorial Scholarship – $1,000: Emily Cattouse, John Muir High School

PACEF Award – $5,000: Enrique McDonald, Marshall Fundamental High School; Lela Theus, John Muir High School

Continuing Scholars of Excellence – $2,000 awarded annually, for four years of continuous college enrollment: Taicyanna Butler -2018; currently attending UC Berkeley; Isaiah A. Da Sylveira -2017; UC Riverside; Mai Lin Graves – 2016; UCLA;

Dr. Hilarie Dyson, Services to Youth Facet Chair, stated, “It is truly an honor and privilege to award $33,500 to some of the best and brightest young men and women of the Pasadena Uniﬁed School District’s Class of 2019 and to recognize eleven outstanding educators who inﬂuenced these scholars during their school years! We have a reason to celebrate…EXCELLENCE in EDUCATION!!”

The Pasadena Altadena Chapter of the Links, Incorporated celebrates 56 years as a women’s volunteer service organization committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry here in Pasadena. A premier community service organization with 52 Active and Alumnae members in our local chapter with a legacy of friends providing service that changes lives. The members of The Links, Incorporated are inﬂuential decision makers and opinion leaders.

The Links, Incorporated is focused on creating transformational programming and impacting lives in communities of color through Services to Youth, The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services. We improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities. The Links, Incorporated: “Linked in Friendship, Connected in Service.”

For more information, visit our website: http://pasadenaaltadenalinksinc.org