P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

February Issue: Leave a Little For you

Valentine’s Day has to be one of the strangest holidays next to Saint Patrick’s Day. Funny enough, both of these “holidays” occur consecutively. I put “holidays” in air quotes because work and school are still in session when they pop up. Valentine’s Day is supposed to be a celebration of love. I believe that you should love as fully and as intensely as you can everyday of your life. Love the good days and appreciate the value of a bad one that will remind you why a good day is so essential. The push and pull of our lives can leave one longing for a little attention of a signiﬁcant other. No man is an island, everyone should have someone. The sad truth is, not everyone does. I think that the most important thing, is to remember to love you before you can love anyone else. I also think that timing is the most important rule we never really like to follow. A lot of times we try to make stuff work with people we have an interest in romantically that was in actuality, never meant to be.

At times, whether you are focused on friendships or relationships; you can spread yourself thin and give too much of yourself away. Maybe you care more than most do to a fault, where you then begin sacriﬁce your own mental well-being and peace of mind. You do this just to keep up the appearance that you do not need much to be fulﬁlled. This is a dangerous and destructive path to go down because one tends to lie to themselves about the quality of their tribe they have surrounding them. Never ever downplay how much you’re worth. This February, is also Black History Month! Every year in February, I love to listen to curated soundtracks ﬁlled with songs by the musical legends who came before me, and binge watch my favorite African-American movies, and TV shows like Alex Haley’s Roots saga.

I also attend as many Black History Month celebrations, festivals, and other block party events because you can never celebrate YOU too much! The only thing is that I wish Black History Month was longer. As the next generation, we are the history makers and in our own way we are breaking down barriers and color lines all over the world. Now that can come with its own struggles, so great conﬁdence and self-worth is key. This February, please think of leaving a little room for you. Leave a little love, focus on self-care, and do a checklist of what makes you happy, and things that you like to do for you. You may be surprised with how short or long that list is. No matter the length, work to strengthen the positive voice in your head. Negativity never did anything for anyone outside of the doctor’s ofﬁce. You know, because you typically hope a test is negative than positive at the doctor. Never mind, Happy Black History Month!

Jam 4 The Month: Purple Rain by Prince

This song by the late legend and multi-instrumentalist Prince is one of my favorite loves songs and I hope you remember to Leave A Little For You!

[If you or someone you know has a topic of interest that could inspire the youth or encourage the masses in some way please feel free to e-mail me your ideas at: chelseaj496@gmail.com or jounal@pasadenajournal.com.]