P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

November Issue:

The Unknown

The climate of today forces the American people to rush into a season where we can all be merry with light hearts and full stomachs. Am I talking about Thanksgiving and Christmas? Yes, I most certainly am. Thanksgiving is typically overlooked, as if it is the redheaded step child of the holiday season. To be honest, Thanksgiving is just as important if not more than Christmas. Now, do not think for a second that I don’t like Christmas. I am deﬁnitely considered Ms. Christmas in my house. I think that in the same way you spread love around the holidays, you should be grateful and thankful for all of life’s moments, whether good or bad. There is a lot that one can want out of life and if you are not careful you can be overwhelmed with what you do not have yet and that is a trap. Gratefulness is not just when things are good, maybe things are bad but you still have breath in your lungs and that is a promise that things have the opportunity of getting so much better.

Journeying through my college career, it has not been an easy road. I switched my major and transferred to a new school within a matter of two years. I have been through a lot of great and unfortunate moments in college as well. There have been abrupt endings and new beginnings. In life there are new beginnings without proper endings, but you have to start over again despite that. For example, I once did Yoga outside and was so excited to participate in God’s wonderful landscape. I was doing my downward dog, my tree pose, my child’s pose and cat cow stretch just opening up all the rickety caverns inside. Then as life would have it, I had gotten bit by all kinds of mosquitos.

Afterwards, I regretted the intense bug bites I got that required Neosporin.

I realized you may get bit along the way, but you never stop stretching yourself into the unknown. This November be grateful for the ups and downs.

Jam 4 The Month: HOLY by Jamila Woods

“I’m not lonely, I’m alone. And I’m holy on my own.” This song by Chicago Native Sing-er/Songwriter of the R&B/Soul Variety penned this gorgeous song of redeﬁning individuality by embracing the unknown and all its beauty.

Post-Script: I wanted to add a little insight into my journey moving forward. This journey does not include the P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter beyond May of 2019. This means that this is among the last six issues left. I am grateful for this platform and hope that I have touched your lives in the same way that you all have touched mine. I also want to pass the baton and I feel that there is a time to hold on to something

or let go of something. If you or someone you know has a topic of interest that could inspire the youth or encourage the masses in some way please feel free to e-mail me your ideas at: chelseaj496@gmail.com or jounal@pasadenajournal. com.