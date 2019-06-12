OVERWHELMED!

If you know anything about me, then you probably already know that I am a great admirer of LeBron James. Not only is he one of the greatest athletes, and the world, he is also a world-class humanitarian. For example, he founded and financially supported and elementary school, in Akron, Ohio. It is the kind of school that he would have liked to have attended if it had been available to him when he was growing up there.

While he is still one of the greatest basketball players in the world, he also had the ambition and the intellect to build a worldwide business empire. He gets things done without a lot of fanfare. However, he is still passionate about playing basketball in the NBA, and all of us still want to see him do that. Regrettably, for him and for us, the current management team of the Lakers is totally confused and ineffective. This was not what he expected when he came here. If those individuals who are attempting to operate this franchise would work constructively with him, then together they are more likely to achieve great accomplishments.

However, since there are some huge egos involved, that is not likely to happen.

I strongly suspect that Mr. James is busy planning on how to improve the Lakers, or how he can manage to leave this shipwreck of an organization. There are some great players, who would be happy to team up with him for their mutual beneﬁt. However, because of legal and ﬁnancial restraints, there are limits as to what any organization can do to improve itself.

Local fans, including myself, have given up on the current version of the Lakers.

Fortunately, we have watched the Clippers become a respectable organization. They are on the verge of becoming an organization that can compete for world championships.

In the meantime, I have been cheering for Kawhi Leonard, another of my favorite players, whose team is battling the dreaded Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship. I was hoping that Kawhi’s team, the Toronto Raptors towards would win the NBA Championship last Monday night. However, they were unable to do so, although they lead the series by a 3-2 margin with two games left to play.

Most of the fans and I know of are hoping that Kawhi, who was born in Los Angeles, will relocate from Toronto to Los Angeles after the season is over. Leonard is an extremely private person, so if he does come to Los Angeles, it is highly likely that he will avoid having any relationship with the turbulent Lakers.

In plain view of everyone, the new Clippers have become the old Lakers, and the old Lakers have become a bad joke.

As presently constituted, this leaderless organization does not have the will, or the skill, to be successful will. In my opinion, the best thing that they can do is to sell the organization to someone with the ﬁnancial ability and organizational skills of someone like Steve Balmer. Nepotism did not work for the New York Knicks, and it will not work for the Lakers.

In the meantime, I will continue my research on Harriet Tubman, rooting for LeBron, and hoping that Kawhi will come home.

[Email: Jorrogers@Aol.Com]