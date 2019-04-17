Over 80,000 Eggs Up for Grabs on Rose Bowl Field During Pasadena’s FREE Spring Celebration

Celebrate spring by hopping over to Pasadena’s ﬁfth annual FREE Egg Bowl on Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Rose Bowl Stadium. More than 7,000 people are expected to attend and over 80,000 eggs will line the historic ﬁeld.

There will be three separate egg hunts for children up to 12 years old. The 11:30 a.m. egg hunt is the busiest and most attended of the day. Start times for the other two egg hunts are 12:45 and 2 p.m. No registration is required and admission is FREE. Bring your best egg-hunting basket, or you can purchase a bucket for $3.

Before or after the hunt, hop by the Egg Bowl festival featuring free family games, performances and activities, including a puppet show, arts and crafts, face painting (nominal fees apply), food for sale, and more. Scheduled exhibitors include Armory Center for the Arts, The Huntington Botanical Gardens, Lakeshore Learning Store, Options for Learning, Mission Renaissance Fine Art, PlayLab, Ronald McDonald House, Stratford School, Southern California Children’s Museum, Optima Family Services, New York Life, AM870 the Answer, SCRUBS Giving Society of Huntington Hospital and the Sri Lanka Foundation. Pasadena residents will also be able to register for the City’s Summer Day Camp programs at the Egg Bowl.

Pasadena Transit is offering free bus rides to and from the Egg Bowl on Route 51, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Route 51 buses will run every 22 minutes between 7 and 10:20 a.m. and between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Buses will run every 11 minutes between 10:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. The Rose Bowl Stadium is a ﬁve-minute walk from the nearest Pasadena Transit bus stop. View the Route 51 map and schedule at www. pasadenatransit.net. Those who take Route 51 to the event can enter a rafﬂe for a special prize. Free parking is available in Lot F.

A bag check will be required before entering the stadium. Please plan accordingly; leave plenty of extra time before scheduled activities begin and pack light if possible.

The Egg Bowl is sponsored by City of Pasadena’s Human Services and Recreation Department and the Rose Bowl Operating Company. Additional sponsors include the Sri Lanka Foundation and Pasadena Recreation and Parks Foundation. For more information about this year’s Egg Bowl, visit www. cityofpasadena.net/egg-bowl or call (626) 744-6530.

To request materials in alternative formats or other accommodations, contact (626) 744-7311 or Pasadena311@ cityofpasadena.net. Providing at least 72 hours advance notice will help ensure availability.

Stay connected to the City of Pasadena! Visit us online at www.cityofpasadena.net; follow us on Twitter at @PasadenaGov, and Instagram and Facebook at @CityOfPasadena; or call the Citizen Service Center, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 744-7311.