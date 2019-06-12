Our House Grief Support Center Offers Tips for Those Grieving a Parent on Father’s Day

Los Angeles (May 21, 2019) – Father’s Day is coming up on June 16, and for many, it’s a time to celebrate the wonderful Dads in their lives. But for some people who have experienced the death of a parent, social media, television, store displays, billboards, magazines and newspapers are constant reminders that EVERYONE else has a father.

OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center offers coping tips for those who have experienced the death of a father to get through Father’s Day. Anticipating the changes and considering ways to make the day meaningful can be help as the day approaches:

Friends or family may offer “adopting” their parent for the day, thinking it will make it easier for you. Let them know if that is helpful to you or not.

It can be comforting to write out a Father’s Day card or poem, and then keep it in a special place.

Wearing something of theirs, using their favorite fragrance, eating the foods they relished, putting their favorite ﬂowers in a vase, or going somewhere they enjoyed can help you feel closer to your parent.

You may enjoy spending some time looking through picture albums, reminiscing with friends and family, or telling favorite stories about your parent.

Listening to music can help to heal your heart.

Visit the cemetery, light a candle or place ﬂowers near your parent’s picture or urn.

Spending time with others, balanced with allowing for some alone-time can make the days more bearable.

If you are a parent, talk with your family about what would make this Father’s Day special for you.

Your dad is still your dad. Honor them in any way that feels right to you.

You may be surprised to ﬁnd that Father’s Day is more or less difﬁcult than you anticipated. Either way, be gentle with yourself.

