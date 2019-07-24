Oppose HR 582— Minimum Wage Hikes Hurt Low Income Americans

The House is expected to vote on the Raise the Wage Act (H.R. 582) this week, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. This move would eliminate an estimated 1.3 million jobs and as much as $9 billion in real family incomes. “The Raise the Wage Act will destroy jobs and wages for the very low-income families Democrats claim to ﬁght for,”

said Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlaﬂy Eagles. “Credible studies from sources all over the political spectrum ﬁnd the same bottom line: a $15/hour mandated wage will cost millions of jobs and shred the incomes of lower and middle class Americans. All historical examples point to the destructiveness of big minimum wage hikes.

“This is not a partisan issue — it’s an American issue. American jobs and wages are on the line. Every representative should consider the well-being of their constituents rather than kowtowing to this radical proposal. Americans can’t feed their families on utopian fantasies.”

Phyllis Schlafly Eagles asks all thoughtful members of the House Chamber to vote no on H.R. 582.