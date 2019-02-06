“Now, Do You Feel like a Big Boy?”

Vacations mean different things to different people. For me, the vacation means I am vacating one place and going to another place to do nothing.

Recently, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and me vacated the parsonage to go to some place where we could major on doing nothing. We have mastered this over the years.

My deﬁnition of “nothing” is quite different from my wife’s deﬁnition.

My deﬁnition is simply that I spend the day doing nothing.

My wife’s deﬁnition is simply that she will spend the day doing nothing but thrift store shopping.

At this point, I am not quite sure who has mastered their “nothing.” We might be equal at this point. As long as each of our “nothing” activity does not collide with each other.

One of the aspects of getting to that “nothing” point is travel. The older I get, the less fond I am of traveling especially long distances. But if we are going to get to our destination, travel is part of the activity.

A long time ago, I made the decision, that on our vacations would use my wife’s van. Henceforth, she does all the driving.

How I got to this point was simply that if she is going to go thrift shopping she will need space to put the stuff that she buys. Hence, she needs to take her van, and consequently, she needs to do all the driving.

I have long ago come to my point of manhood that

I do not have to do all the driving. My father was quite different. He felt that because he was the man in the house, he should do all the driving. I am not my father’s son. At least, in that respect.

If my wife is going to go thrift store shopping, she will need her van and so this problem has been worked out quite nicely, if you ask me.

On our travel I can either do some reading or log sawing, at which I am pretty good.

She’s a very good driver; after all, I trained her. I remember the time training her to drive a car, I would not say anything now, but there were some very anxious moments. So, there is nothing she could do now that would in any way cause me to be anxious.

This past vacation time I did see something that startled me to no end. We were driving down the main street in St. Augustine when we passed an old man riding his bicycle. That in itself is not an unusual sight, after all a lot of people ride bicycles. As we passed him, I noticed his trousers were down to his knees and I saw something that I am not supposed to see under any circumstance. My eyes burned for the next two days.

Then, the next day as we were driving and I saw this large Cadillac coming in our direction and there was nobody in the driver’s seat. Believe me, I was a little excited about that for sure. When we passed this car, I looked over and behind the steering wheel, barely able to see through the steering wheel, was a little old lady sitting.

Where do people get their driver’s license? Who gives them their driver’s license?

The next day we were driving home and I had just about fallen asleep. The Sandman had just started his activity and I was fast approaching dreamland. Then I heard a noise…“Bah room boom boom boom boom boom. Bah room boom boom boom boom boom.”

I jumped out of my sleep and looked over at my wife and she was looking at me. At ﬁrst, I thought we were entering the apocalypse and was tempted to get down and start praying.

I then heard it again.

“Bah room boom boom boom boom boom. Bah room boom boom boom boom boom.”

I was convinced it was too late to pray.

Just then, it passed us. It was a little pickup truck with four wheels bigger than the truck. As he past us I noticed the driver was a young guy with a big smile on his face and I heard it again, “Bah room boom boom boom boom boom. Bah room boom boom boom boom boom.”

I wanted to stop him and say, “Do you feel like a big boy now?”

I would like to know what kind of a mechanic would put on a little truck four wheels that are bigger than the truck? We must live in a really crazy world.

It takes some strange things to make people feel big and important.

I was reading in my morning devotions the other day something that brought sense to me. “Then I beheld all the work of God, that a man cannot ﬁnd out the work that is done under the sun: because though a man labour to seek it out, yet he shall not ﬁnd it; yea farther; though a wise man think to know it, yet shall he not be able to ﬁnd it” (Ecclesiastes 8:17).

Sometimes what we think has no place in reality. Sometimes who we think we are is not related to reality either. It is what God thinks about me that is really important. Nothing I can do could ever impress him more than simply obeying him.

