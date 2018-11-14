NOVEMBER IS OUR ANNIVERSARY MONTH

In November, 1982, I received notice that I had passed the California Bar Examination. In November, 1989, my wife and I realized that our three sons who had all created businesses had no local Black newspaper they could advertise their startup businesses. There was this desire, so we decided to fill it. We created The Journal and initially called it “Hoppies Journal” and printed 500 copies. Hoppie was my father’s nickname and he died in April of 1989. We wanted to honor his memory. This month, The Journal celebrates 29 years of service to the Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley area.

A few people in the community who received a copy of Hoppies’ Journal thought it was a good product and should be repeated on a regular basis. We decided to print more issues twice a month. We found a friend in Bakersﬁeld and he helped us get started. He had the ﬁrst Journal printed and sent to us, and we were off and running, learning as we went.

Memorable events of the Journal include sponsoring the Pasadena Black Expo at the Masonic Hall in 1990 and moving to the Pasadena Civic Center a year later. The Journal sponsored a number of Community Marketplaces featuring local vendors offering Afrocentric goods and a Youth Marketplace with only young vendors. On the Journal’s tenth anniversary, in November, 1999, we held a dinner at the Pasadena Senior Center to recognize our staff and community supporters. In December, 2001, the Journal sponsored a Gospel Jazz Concert at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The Concert featured Local Jazz Gospel saxophonist Ron Brown, and nationally acclaimed Jazz artists, saxophonist Kirk Whalum, and guitarist Doc Powell. We called it, “Jesus Is the Reason for the Season”. In 2009, we celebrated the Journal’s 20th anniversary celebrated with an awards dinner at the Tournament House.

Also in 2009, while I was serving as the President of West Coast Black Publishers Association we hosted the organization’s annual conference in Pasadena, commencing with a breakfast at the Tournament House. WCBPA is comprised of a group of Publishers of Black Newspapers from the five western states, including California, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Lunch was served at Roscoe’s House of Chicken “N Wafﬂ es with owner, Herb Hudson, as the breakfast speaker. Ms. Xernona Clayton from Atlanta, Georgia was the keynote speaker at the WCBPA Awards Banquet. Ms. Clayton was assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and is the founder of the Trumpet Awards.

In 2008, the Journal began honoring the local women in the community at our annual Women of Achievement breakfasts held at Brookside Club House. Initially, in the ﬁrst and second years, we honored them with recognition on the Journal’s front page featuring stories of their lives and their inspiring accomplishments. Some of our past honorees have included, Pioneering Women, Women in Medicine, Women in Ministry, Women in Business, Corporate Heads, Presidents of Local Organizations, and First Ladies. Our speakers have included, Trudell Skinner, Jewel Diamond Taylor, Judge Mablean, Mother Love, and Dr. Rosie Milligan. The next Women of Achievement Breakfast is set for April 13, 2019 (SAVE THE DATE). Our honorees and speaker are yet to be announced.

The Journal has given birth to a partnership between the University Of California and Historical Black Colleges and Universities, with the efforts of State Senator Anthony Portantino 2012. An all-expense paid Summer Institute has been created which brings 50 students from the HCBU’s to California to introduce the students to the UC’s.

We have tried to serve and honor Pasadena and its wonderful people as much as they have honored us. We appreciate the honors we have been given which includes awards from the NAACP, local politicians and an honor as Civil Rights activists from State Assemblyman Chris Holden.

We appreciate the supporters and friends of the Journal who offer suggestions and constructive ideas to help us be better and contribute announcements, and purchase ads and subscriptions. We try to give back by providing youth with the opportunity to be included in the paper and by opening up the pages of the paper to the community who wish to share community events.

We thank you all!