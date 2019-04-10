Nipsey Hussle Followed Dr. Claud Anderson’s PowerNomics Plan

I am very saddened by the death of our young, wealth legacy builder, 33-year-old Nipsey Hussle. The question is, was his death untimely or timely? I don’t have the answer, but I know it awakened the young, the old, the gangbangers, the churched and the unchurched as to the dismal plight of Black America; his demise illuminated the real problems facing Black America—the lack of business/home ownership. He was the only one I know of who followed Dr. Claud Anderson’s PowerNomics Principles, “building and buying the block,” the real solution to combating the ill effects of gentriﬁcation in major cities across America that displace Blacks daily, even, for some, becoming homeless while working a job.

Dr. Claud Anderson’s book, PowerNomics: The National Plan To Empower Black America, is the blueprint to save Black America. Also used by other ethnicities, it lays out the plan plainly to able Black America to dig from beneath the “economic rubbish”—Nipsey Hussle followed that plan. When Nipsey awakened, he hit the ground running and he accomplished more in his 33 years than most claim-to-be conscious Black men will accomplish in their lifetime of 66 years or more. It’s not the number of years that one lives that matter the most but what one does within the years one lives. Jesus, the son of God, life spanned over 33 years and within those years, He did great works and impacted the lives of many for years following His death. May the death of Nipsey change many lives and mindsets now and for years to come.

We must complete the works of young Nipsey, who purchased his retail/business shopping complex in the Crenshaw area that has a population of approx. 31,000 people—72 percent of the residents are Blacks, 7 out of 10 are renters—and the unemployment rate is double the national unemployment rate. It does not take a rocket scientist to see the big picture—7 out of 10 people who live in the Crenshaw area are paying the mortgage on a property they do not own and they are spending their money in businesses where they cannot work.

Business ownership is a direct path to economic freedom. Owning and managing one’s self is the epitome of freedom. Nipsey did not have to get his white manager’s approval or advice about where, how and who he should invest his money with—not like many whose managers tell them to stay away from anything that is too Black. Nipsey’s murder was not because he owned a business in the Black community, so do not let that persuade you not to become business owners in your community. The reason for Nipsey’s murder, as the old folks used to say, “Will all come out in the wash.”

After Nipsey Hussle’s funeral, I beg of you not to go back to business as usual. Join those who are working to halt the destruction and gentriﬁcation of the Crenshaw Corridors in Los Angeles. You can honor Nipsey by following the PowerNomics Principles—Let’s “Piece-up” and continue building and buying the blocks one at a time. I suggest you read Dr. Anderson’s newest book, A Black History Reader: 101 Questions You Never Thought to Ask, and you will understand why our progress has been halted.

[Dr. Rosie Milligan, Minister, Senior Estate Planner, Business and Credit Consultant, Author of Black America Faces Economic Crisis and Dr. Rosie: Having Her Say, Live Internet Talk Show Host, Express Yourself Hour, every Tuesday 10-11am PST at innerlightradio.com, owner of Professional Business Consulting Services, 1425 W. Manchester Ave. Ste. B, Los Angeles, California, 323-750-3592 email: drrosie@aol.com Website: Drrosie.com.]