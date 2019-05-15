New Transportation Director Announced for City of Pasadena

City Manager Steve Mermell has announced the appointment of Laura Cornejo as the City’s new Transportation Director. Cornejo follows Fred Dock, who recently retired after 12 years as Transportation Director. She will begin her role on June 3, 2019.

“After conducting an extensive search which attracted numerous applicants from a range of agencies, Laura demonstrated the skills, experience and savvy to effectively lead the Department of Transportation. She has a proven track record of implementing and delivering numerous transportation projects in collaboration with the communities she’s served,” Mermell stated.

Cornejo has over 17 years of experience in municipal, regional and state government. She has served as the Deputy Executive Ofﬁcer of Countywide Planning with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro). She was responsible for leading a multi-disciplinary team in delivering transportation infrastructure that ranged from rail to pedestrian and bicycle projects. Cornejo has also provided technical support and guidance to the 88 cities in Los Angeles County for their respective projects.

Prior to joining LA Metro, Cornejo was the Interim Director of Transportation and Manager of Strategic Planning and Intergovernmental Relations with the City of Montebello. In this role, she oversaw a $40 million operating budget during a very challenging ﬁscal period. Pasadena’s Department of Transportation is committed to achieving the safe, efﬁcient and convenient movement of people and goods within the city in a variety of modes. The Department’s most recent priorities include the Complete Streets Program; providing and enhancing safe, reliable, seamless and exemplary local transit services, including Dial-A-Ride; enhancing the efﬁciencies of on- and off-street parking management; and enhancing organizational and operational effectiveness, efﬁciency and communication with the community.

Cornejo received a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in economics from Wellesley College. She resides in Whitter, California, where she previously served on the YMCA Board and currently serves on the City’s Planning Commission. She is ﬂuent in Spanish.