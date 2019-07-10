NABJ Names Ron Carter 2019 Patricia L. Tobin Award Recipient

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 8, 2019) – The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) announced today that Ron Carter, managing director of The Carter Agency, (TCA), a media relations ﬁ rm, has been selected to receive the 2019 NABJ Patricia L. Tobin Award.

NABJ will honor Carter at its Hall of Fame Luncheon, powered by AARP, during the 2019 NABJ Convention & Career Fair on Friday, Aug. 9, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in South Florida. Convention registration and Hall of Fame tickets can be purchased here.

Named after Tobin, a pioneering publicist, media entrepreneur and co-founder of the National Black Public Relations Society (NBPRS), the award honors a public relations, advertising, marketing professional or media owner who serves as an industry trailblazer in affecting the positive representation of African Americans in the media and directing change in the media industry at large.

“Ron has created distinction in the entertainment industry by reminding organizations of the value of media representation in communities of color,” said NABJ President Sarah Glover. “Ron’s commitment to elevating people of color in the media industry echoes what Pat Tobin did for the public relations community. She would be proud.”

Carter began his more than 25-year entertainment industry career at Gene Shelton & Associates and went on to become senior director of Media Relations for Quincy Jones’ Qwest Records. While at Qwest Records, he represented Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Tamia, Tevin Campbell, The Winans, The Clayton Brothers, Milt Jackson, Saafir, Youth Asylum and more.

Carter’s success includes an inﬂuential role at Motown Records, where he worked as an assistant to the executive director of Press & Publicity. He subsequently moved to Michael Jackson’s MJJ Productions, where he served as executive assistant to the vice president of Communications and Media Relations. He was later appointed publicist for PolyGram Records and after that director of publicity for Mercury Records, a PolyGram Holding Company subsidiary. While working for PolyGram and Mercury Records, he was the publicist for Tony! Toni! Tone!, Angela Winbush, Oleta Adams, Third World, Black Sheep and Cameo, among others. He later joined Warner Bros. Records and ﬁnished his tenure there as artist development manager.

After reaching many milestones working for other companies, in 2002 Carter went on to become one of the leading public relations entrepreneurs by opening The Carter Agency. Carter couldn’t be more honored about being selected as this year’s recipient.

National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) | 1100 Knight Hall, Suite 3100, College Park, MD 20742