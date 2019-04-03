Music for the Day Before Easter at First United Methodist Church

The Third@First concert series at First United Methodist Church presents free concerts at the church on the third Saturday of each month. In April that Saturday is the day before Easter, April 20, 2019 and a seasonal program will be offered at 4:00 p.m. built around Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater for two solo voices and strings.

Soprano Liv Redpath and mezzo-soprano Cynthia Crass will be joined by organist Gregory Norton and a quartet of string players from the Los Angeles Philharmonic: violinists Camille Avellano and Stacy Wetzel, violist Minor Wetzel and cellist David Garrett. David Garrett and Gregory Norton will also perform Arvo Pärt’s prayerful Spiegel im Spiegel.

First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E. Colorado Blvd, in the Playhouse District of Pasadena. Off-street parking is available behind the church and may be accessed from Green Street (a one-way street that runs east; access from Los Robles Avenue).

For more information about events at First UMC, visit www. fumcpasadena.org