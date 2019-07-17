Mildred Hawkins will celebrate her 90th Milestone Birthday on August 14, 2019.

She is the matriarch of ﬁve generations having great-great grandchildren! Twenty-ﬁve of her family will gather, some traveling from Atlanta, GA to celebrate with her on Sunday, August 11. Several of them plan to attend the 8:00 am Worship Service with her on that Sunday.

The 90+ Ministry at FAME Pasadena will make a special presentation down front of the church on August 11 to honor her.

Because Mildred has done so much in the community, and for her church, she will be presented with a 90th Birthday Recognition Plaque thanking her for her years of service. She will receive a birthday letter from the Mayor and a Proclamation from Assemblyman Chris Holden.

Over the years she has been an asset to the greater Pasadena community having worked at the Pasadena/San Gabriel Valley Journal. Mildred served as Field Representative to Jack Scott, and worked with Adam Schiff as well. She assisted with Chris Holden’s Block Parties in past years and was on the Senior Commission for the City of Pasadena. She was chef at the Boys Club for years, was the Pilgrim Tower East Resident Advocate, and she fundraised for Villa Esperanza, Five Acres and Hillsides over the years.

At First AME Church, Pasadena she still attends worship service as she is able. She served in many capacities at the church including as Stewardess and initiator of the Youth Acolytes Program. In the 1980’s she anonymously carpeted the church sanctuary. She chaired the church fundraiser, “Around the World in 80 Ways” also.

She will be honored on Sunday, August 11 by her church family, family members and friends who will celebrate her at a restaurant dinner event after worship service.

The family will invite Rev. Burnett and Norma to join them for the festivities.