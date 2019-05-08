Memorial Day Uso Style Lunch and Dance May 27 at Pasadena Senior Center

Memorial Day is a time to honor our nation’s military heroes. A USO styled Memorial Day celebration and dance Monday, May 27, at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., will take place from noon to 2:00 p.m. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.

The lunch will be prepared with special recipes from the 1940’s. Entertainment will include a special appearance by the Tap Chicks. Then kick up your heels and dance to popular favorites of days gone by performed by the Great American Swing Band.

The cost is only $10 for members and $12 for non-members of the Pasadena Senior Center. Please make your reservations online or at the Welcome Desk no later than Friday, May 24.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is a donor supported organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and over in welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.