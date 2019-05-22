Memorial Day: NNPA Celebrates Proﬁles in Courage 365 Days Each Year

Unlike Veterans Day, when we honor all who have served, Memorial Day is when Americans honor persons who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the trade association of more than 200 African American-owned newspapers and media companies around the country, celebrates the sacriﬁces of all of our men and women in uniform, as well as their families, on Memorial Day and every day.

We are especially proud to honor our Black veterans; whose sacriﬁces and accomplishments went beyond the ﬁeld of battle to include the ﬁelds and lots adjacent to where they lived, worked and worshipped.

For generations, African Americans returning home from service too often faced discrimination, disrespect, violence, and even death, according to the nonproﬁt Equal Justice Initiative.

Today, our nation proudly honors the sacriﬁces of its heroes. “From the ﬁrst African-American Medal of Honor recipient to current day Soldiers, individuals have made their mark within the history of this nation with their courage, leadership and honor,” reads the lead-in to the Proﬁles in Courage salute to African Americans on goarmy.com.