Medicare Open Enrollment: The Value of Convenience

When choosing a health plan, sometimes convenience matters. In addition to cost, coverage, and beneﬁ ts, here are some other things you may want to consider as you compare Medicare options this year:

Doctor and hospital choice: Do your doctors accept the coverage? Do you pay less if you choose your hospital and health care providers from the plan’s network?

Pharmacy access: Is the pharmacy you use included in your drug plan’s network? Do they use e-prescribing? Can you get reﬁ lls by mail? Remember that plan networks can change from year to year. If it’s important to you to stay with the same pharmacy, it’s worth checking to make sure they’ll still be in your plan’s network.

Travel: Maybe you travel a lot, or spend part of the year in a different state. If you do, see if your plan will cover you when you’re in all the states where you travel.

Quality: Ask yourself if you’re happy with your current plan and the coverage you have to meet your needs. Not all health care is created equal, and the doctors, hospitals and facilities you choose can impact your health. Look for plans with a 5 star performance rating—the right expertise and care may help speed your recovery and improve your health outcomes.

Your time is valuable—and so is your health. Only you know what mix of coverage and convenience is most important to you and your family.

We’re working hard to make sure you have choices in the way you get your Medicare benefits. Use the Medicare Plan Finder to look at all of the health and drug plan options in your area.

