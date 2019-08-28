Medicare Open Enrollment: Peace of mind with coverage that meets your needs

Having health insurance with covered beneﬁts that you can count on can bring peace of mind. If you have Medicare, you get beneﬁts like:

A host of preventive tests and screenings—including cancer screenings—most at no cost to you

A discount of 75% on covered brand-name drugs if you hit the Part D prescription drug coverage gap (“donut hole”)

Medicare also covers a yearly “wellness visit” each year. This is your chance to sit down with your doctor and take the time to talk about your needs—and address any health concerns you have. You can keep track of your preventive services and get reminders for them at MyMedicare.gov.

Also, you may be able to join a Medicare Advantage Plan. Many of these plans offer extra beneﬁts that Original Medicare doesn’t cover, like vision, hearing, dental coverage, prescription drugs, or extended coverage when you travel.

Medicare Open Enrollment is the best time to think about and decide what beneﬁts are most important in helping you meet your unique health care needs. Our Medicare Plan Finder is updated and ready with all of the 2019 health and drug plan cost information. This year you can do a general search by entering just a ZIP code. For a more personalized experience, you can log in with your Medicare number or use you’re my Medicare account. And, if you have a question while logged into My Medicare, you can chat with one of our customer service representatives without having to leave the website. By comparing your coverage options during Open Enrollment, you’ll get the peace of mind in knowing you have coverage that’s right for you.

