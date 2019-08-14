Medicare Advantage Plans Cover All Medicare Services

Medicare Advantage Plans must cover all of the services that Original Medicare covers. However, if you’re in a Medicare Advantage Plan, Original Medicare will still cover the cost for hospice care, some new Medicare beneﬁts, and some costs for clinical research studies. In all types of Medicare Advantage Plans, you’re always covered for emergency and Urgently needed care.

The plan can choose not to cover the costs of services that aren’t Medically necessary under Medicare. If you’re not sure whether a service is covered, check with your provider before you get the service.

Most Medicare Advantage Plans offer extra coverage, like vision, hearing, dental, and/or health and wellness programs. Most include Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D). In addition to your Part B premium, you usually pay a monthly premium for the Medicare Advantage Plan. In 2019, the standard Part B premium amount is $135.50 (or higher depending on your income).

If you need a service that the plan says isn’t medically necessary, you may have to pay all the costs of the service. But, you have the right to appeal the decision. You (or a provider acting on your behalf) can request to see if an item or service will be covered by the plan in advance. Sometimes you must do this for the service to be covered. This is called an “organization determination.” If your plan denies coverage, the plan must tell you in writing.

You don’t have to pay more than the plan’s usual cost-sharing for a service or supply if a network provider didn’t get an organization determination and either of these is true:

The provider gave you or referred you for services or supplies that you reasonably thought would be covered.

The provider referred you to an out-of-network provider for plan-covered services.

[Associates for your no-cost consultation , 626 372 9097, janereesewilkins@yahoo. com #0C54211 Please join us 9/7/2019 or 9/14/2019, for a Medicare 101 at Westlyn Realtors, 10:00am -11:30am at 1199 N. Lake Ave, Pasadena CA 91104. Refreshment will be served. RSVP-626 372 9097.]