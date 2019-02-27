Map Your Neighborhood (MYN) for Disaster Preparedness in Altadena

More than ten percent of Altadena, California residents are now included in neighborhood groups prepared for the next disaster by all volunteer Altadena Map Your Neighbor (MYN) Committee. MYN completes its third year of executing the program for disaster preparedness. The simple 9-step MYN program instructs all residents how they can participate, regardless of age or physical capability.

Through MYN, residents learn how to prepare their own home and family and respond to the needs of their neighbors and neighborhood, following a disaster (i.e. earthquake, loss of power, ﬂooding, and/or high winds). In a catastrophe the most immediate source of help will be neighbors. First responders will be tied up in assessments and resource allocation decisions therefore, unable to respond to individual needs. MYN provides the opportunity for neighbors to get to know neighbors and share crucial information regarding the skills and inventory that might be available in each neighborhood.

Community trainings have been generously hosted by Altadena Town and Country Club (ATCC), a staunch supporter of MYN efforts. With the stafﬁng support of the Altadena MYN team, neighborhood trainings have taken place in the homes of 74 neighborhood hosts. Altadena has roughly 43,000 residents in 15,250 households.

Information that the Altadena MYN Committee disseminates includes the Washington State Emergency Management’s MYN training booklet (shingle); disaster information and resources speciﬁc to Los Angeles County; safe water tips; emergency supply shopping lists for home and car; safe human waste disposal practices; pet preparedness; ﬁ re extinguisher use; and important communication methods regarding radio use and out of town contacts.

Our next MYN Community Training will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, Altadena Town and Country Club, 4pm, 2290 Country Club Drive, 91001-3202.