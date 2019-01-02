Looking Ahead in 2019 at the Trump Wrecking Crew Who is Destroying America

This column is about the future and what I believe is coming. I can only say, “Watch for it.”

Elections will rule the day. Many of us are still shocked by Donald Trump’s US presidential win, and we are still looking in amazement at the recent mid-term elections in some southern states which are still going on, been determined stolen or won by fraud.

States like Georgia, where the candidate for Governor was also the Secretary of State responsible for elections, who hid or denied over ﬁfty thousand voters’ ballots for a variety of reasons. Trickery was the order of the day with excuses mostly because he could control the counting of the votes, and the voters were black.

The third reason was that a black woman, Stacy Abrams, would have, undoubtedly, won the election and become the states’ ﬁrst black and ﬁrst woman Governor.

I guess the opposing candidate ﬁgured that they have been getting away with denying Blacks the vote for years and, further, the current President of the United States was elected by peculiar efforts which are still being investigated, he too can cheat and get away with it. Georgia was just one of the states with peculiar elections.

Little Rock, Arkansas elected a Black mayor as did many Southern states with fair elections but no governors. Florida got close, but close don’t count. Alabama, South Carolina and other states had elections where fraud was suspected. When you couple this with the voter suppression efforts across the country, you have a problem claiming to be the democracy where all people are supposedly created equal with equal rights.

Looking ahead, I believe we need to be on the lookout for election fraud and voter suppression in all elections. That is my key prediction. If we don’t watch out, we will be subjected to more denial of our right to vote. I suggest that we join in the ﬁght for maintaining equality, ﬁnd a candidate that we believe in, and send a few dollars on their campaign to try to keep it fair.

I predict that Donald Trump’s party will keep talking out of both sides of their head about equality, while locking up young Mexican children in jails for seeking freedom and safety in America.

I predict that more women will join political ﬁghts and add to the more than 100 women who were