Letter to the community

[April 17, 2019] Picture your everyday routine. Do you wake up in your comfortable bed, or do you sleep on the concrete, at risk of being assaulted in your sleep? Do you make breakfast and take a shower or do you ponder where or how you will ﬁnd your next meal and shower? The latter questions are every day concerns of those who have been affected by homelessness, something that is all too common in Pasadena and greater Los Angeles County.

What does homelessness look like to you? According to the 2018 Pasadena Homeless Count, there were about 677 homeless people in Pasadena on January 23, 2018. This an 18% increase from 2017. During the prior ﬁve years homelessness in Pasadena was decreasing and some suspect that a constant increase in housing prices and lack of rent control is contributing to this year’s increase in people experiencing homelessness.

People often describe homelessness as scary, uncomfortable, disappointing and there is often an inability to empathize with people experiencing homelessness. However as my supervisor often says, “we’re all a couple of paychecks away from being homeless”. It’s important that we examine our feelings towards homelessness because, whether you like it or not, it is extremely prevalent in our community and will continue to exist if we do not acknowledge it and create solutions.

In October of 2018 The Pasadena City Council passed an ordinance 5-1 to approve the conversion of several motels and hotels in Pasadena into permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness. I believe this is a positive initiative towards a solution. There are motels, abandoned buildings, and unutilized spaces in the city that should be converted into housing for individuals with low income or who are homeless.

Housing is basic need and the foundation from which a person can feel safe and take care of their daily necessities. When someone has a safe place to sleep at night, they are empowered, more motivated to be productive in other aspects of their lives.

Laws continue to move forward and get passed when community members pressure their councilmembers and city ofﬁcials. You have the power to advocate for yourself and for people who are vulnerable and may be unable to speak for themselves. If you believe the conversion of a few motels and hotels in Pasadena to housing for people who are homeless would be a positive direction for the city of Pasadena,

I recommend you call or write to your councilmember stating your position. Homelessness is everyone’s issue.

Ife Sangode-Olaitan Pasadena, CA