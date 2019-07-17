If the information that I read was correct, LeBron James played a signiﬁcant role in encouraging Anthony Davis to join the Lakers. James was a key member of both the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers when they won their NBA Championships. He is not only a remarkable athlete, but he is also a visionary leader.

For many years, the Lakers were considered to be one of the top NBA’s franchises. They won many championships, and their marketing programs were extremely innovative and incredibly profitable. Many Hollywood stars, most notably Jack Nicholson, were almost always in attendance. The team owner, Dr. Jerry Buss was a visionary, and under his direction, the Lakers became the leagues most storied dranchise. Jerry West somehow found talented players, not only in famous colleges but also in schools that few people had ever heard of. It seemed so easy that even a Caveman would have been able to do it

Then Dr. Buss died, and soon after that happened, chaos set in. Almost overnight, the team which had been a big winner became an even bigger loser. They tried this coach or that player, but the results were still disastrous. Year after year, the losses kept increasing. Would it ever stop?

Finally, there was some light at the end of the tunnel. They hired Magic Johnson, who had been the face of many of the most successful Lakers teams. Somehow, he was able to persuade the great LeBron James, along with some other talented players, to join the Lakers. While this was a step in the right direction, the overall team did not have enough talent and experience. So, when James was injured, the Lakers did not make the playoffs.

While this was disappointing, the problems seem solvable since Magic, along with the assistance and encouragement of LeBron were busy recruiting some of the most talented players to join them. Suddenly, according to Magic, he felt a sharp pain in his back. He later discovered that it was a knife, and so he immediately resigned. His unexpected departure left the Lakers with little hope of attracting some of the talented players whom they had been recruiting.

This was like a movie that they had seen before. Right before our eyes, everything was going wrong. They watched in horror as the now successful Clippers added both Leonard and George. The Lakers were now reliving their worst nightmares. It seemed that the great LeBron James was going to be the only sheriff in Dodge City.

Sensing the imminent disaster, Mr. James went to work. He used his skills and persuasiveness to convince Mr. Anthony Davis to join him in this grand adventure. Now that he is here, the sky is a little bit bluer, and the birds are singing. Welcome, Mr. Davis! Things look better in the Land of the Lakers!

