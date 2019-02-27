Jump into Pasadena’s Summer Fair Saturday, March 2

Looking to stay active this summer? Join us from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, at Central Park, 275 S. Raymond Ave., to learn what fun, free and low-cost options are available for children, teens and families this summer provided by the City of Pasadena.

Among the many summer offerings are anime, art classes, book clubs, camps, concerts, crafts, dance, discovery days, game days, martial arts, movie nights, music, Parks After Dark, recreational swim, robotics, science, sports, STEAM activities, storytimes, Summer Reading, swimming lessons, video gaming and writing workshops. Programs run June through August. Some programs may require either resident or non-resident fees.

Pasadena’s Summer Fair is presented by the City of Pasadena Human Services and Recreation and Public Library departments. For more information, visit www.cityofpasadena.net/humanservices or www. pasadenapubliclibrary.net.