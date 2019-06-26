July 2019 at Kidspace

Free Family Night, Tuesday, July 2, 4:00-8:00pm: Practice being a musician, making art inspired by music, and appreciating music as an audience at Free Family Night. Find your rhythm in a ‘found object’ band, make a simple instrument, and listen to the Pasadena Conservatory of Music’s Brass Trio presentation of “The Maestro Plays” at 6:00pm in the Stone Hollow Amphitheater. Admission to the museum is free during these hours only.

Busy Bee Book Event, Friday, July 19, 1:00pm: In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, meet children’s author Karen Jameson of “Moon Babies.” Follow the moon babies on their busy day from waking up in their crescent cradles, to breakfast on the Milky Way, to bundling up for moonwalks, to orbiting the earth in a lunar carousel, and more as Karen reads this book for a special story time! Books will be available for purchase in the Busy Bee Learning Store.

40 Days of Fun!, July 6- August 16, weekday hours 9:30am-5:00pm, weekend hours 10:00am-5:00pm: This summer Kidspace is celebrating 40 years with 40 Days of Fun! Don’t miss out on all the festive themes from slime to bubbles and be on the look out for random acts of fun! Pop into Stone Hollow Amphitheater for Kidspace’s daily exploration and take the scavenger hunt challenge for a special prize.

July 6-July 12: Nature

July 13 & 14: Kidspace Birthday Bash

July 15-July 21: Slime

July 22-August 2: Water

August 3-August 16: Bubbles

Kidspace Birthday Bash, Saturday & Sunday, July 13 & 14, 10:00am-5:00pm: Kidspace is celebrating its birthday and YOU are invited! Create and wear a birthday hat, play classic birthday party games, and join for an interactive dance party with DJ Bree where we’ll celebrate with a confetti blast at 1:00pm!

Early Learner Program: Toddler Time, Saturday, July 13, 10:00-11:00am: Celebrate summer! Each workshop explores a topic or theme through storytelling and engaging your senses. For children ages 18 to 36 months. Fee is $30 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org.

Early Learner Program: Toddler Time en Español, Sunday, July 14, 10:00-11:00am: Celebrate summer! Each workshop explores a topic or theme through storytelling and engaging your senses. Both Spanish speakers and second language learners welcome! For children ages 18 to 36 months. Fee is $30 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org.

Kidspace Camp: Early Learners, 9:30am – 12:30pm: Early Learners will have opportunities to make some messy art, discover STEM activities, explore the bugs that share our world and have an opportunity to attend camp taught in Spanish! Fee is $225 per week of camp. After care is not available for early learner camps. For El Capamento de Verano Bilingue, both Spanish speakers and second language learners welcome. Register at kidspacemuseum.org.

Ready, Set, STEM July 15-19

Messy Masterpieces July 22-26

Bugs Big and Small

July 29-August 2

El Capamento de Verano Bilingue July 8-12 or August 5-9

Kidspace Camp, 9:00am – 3:00pm: Journey through time at Kidspace summer camps! The all-day camps, explore how ancient people made different types of art, become a junior paleontologist, practice skills for identifying fossils, and learn who discovered the principals of physics and how they work today. Also, make some marionettes with the Bob Baker Theater! Fee is $450 per week of camp. After care if available from 3:00-5:45pm for an additional $75 per week. For children ages 5 to 9. Register at kidspacemuseum.org.

Physics Past to Present July 22-26

Ancient Art July 29-August 2

Early Learner Programs:

Baby & Me Infant, Thursday, July 25, 9:30-10:30am: Offered once a month, participants will learn how to provide infants, with the tools to develop social, language, cognitive, and motor skills through active, hands-on play with their child! For children 6 weeks to 11 months. Fee is $30 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org. Early Learner Programs: Bebé Y Yo Infantil, Friday, July 26 28, 9:30-10:30am: Offered once a month, participants will learn how to provide infants, with the tools to develop social, language, cognitive, and motor skills through active, hands-on play with their child! Both Spanish speakers and second language learners welcome. For children 6 weeks to 11 months. Fee is $30 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org.

Early Learner Program: Music, Motion, & Math, Saturdays, July 27-August 31, 10:00-11:30am: This summer session will focus on practicing pattern and sorting skills like making matches, identifying sets, and recognizing and creating patterns. For children ages 18 to 36 months. Fee is $150 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org.

Early Learner Program: Music, Motion, & Math en Español, Sundays, July 28-September 1, 10:00-11:30am: This summer session will focus on practicing pattern and sorting skills like making matches, identifying sets, and recognizing and creating patterns. Both Spanish speakers and second language learners welcome! For children ages 18 to 36 months. Fee is $150 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org.

Art Studio Project of the Month, Entire Month of July,12:00-4:00pm: Every month, bring your imagination and join Kidspace in the Storyteller Studio where Everyone Has A Story To Tell. In July, create memories.

Imagination Workshop Project of the Month, Entire Month of July, 10:00am-4:00pm: Bring your ingenuity to Kidspace! In Imagination Workshop, the challenge is to tell a story using different kinds of media for the month of July.

Kidspace Children’s Museum is located at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., in Brookside Park, Pasadena, CA on 3.5 acres of both indoor and outdoor, interactive environments. The museum features over 40 hands-on exhibits with daily programs and monthly events for children ages 1 to 10. The mission of Kidspace is to nurture the potential of all children through kid-driven experiences, inspiring them to become joyful, active learners. Admission is $14 for adults and children. Free for children under one year.

For more information, visit kidspacemuseum.org.