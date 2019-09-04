Jericho Road Pasadena Hosts Workshops on Effective Nonprofit Boards

Members of Pasadena area nonproﬁt boards, those considering board service and staff members who interface with boards are invited to a series of Effective Board Workshops hosted by Jericho Road Pasadena. They will be presented on Wednesdays, September 11 and November 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The upcoming workshop on September 11th will be held at the Tournament of Roses, 391 S. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena.

Registration for the Sept. 11th workshop is $45 per person at EBResourceDevelopment.eventbrite.com.

Although nonproﬁt boards are tasked with providing governance, resource development and leadership, many board members have never learned the basic expectations of board service. These workshops will provide the orientation needed to effectively serve on a board. Subjects include:

September 11: Resource Development: strategies and practices for speciﬁc non-proﬁts, when and how to ask for charitable support, board members’ necessary role in the ask

November 13: Nonprofit Financial Management: the board’s role in ﬁnancial management, budgeting, ﬁnancial plan execution, documentation and reporting, plus special topics like taxes and fees.

The upcoming September workshop will be conducted by nonproﬁt consultant Heather Tunis. Ms. Tunis has over thirty years of experience and leadership in organizational effectiveness and development, capacity building, management and philanthropy in the nonproﬁt sector. Her professional background includes positions as founding Executive Director of a multidisciplinary arts center, and Director of Development for an internationally recognized artists residency program.

Pasadena and its surrounding areas are home to over 1,700 nonproﬁts serving a community of approximately 150,000 people, 14% of them below the poverty level. Jericho Road Pasadena assists these organizations by matching them with skilled volunteers who meet their operational and strategic needs and hosting workshops for nonproﬁt staff, boards and volunteers.

Jericho Road Pasadena is a non-sectarian 501C3 nonproﬁt corporation that bridges communities by matching the professional talents of volunteers with the needs of community-based nonproﬁt organizations to promote community development, strengthen social services, and enrich the lives of volunteers.