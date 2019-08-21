JAY-Z Working with the NFL is a Good Thing!

Among other things, Jay-Z has become the entertainment director for the NFL. These activities will include on-ﬁeld entertainment, and the half time entertainment for the Super Bowls. This is a major opportunity for Jay-Z’s RocNation. In my opinion, this is a good thing for everyone involved, and that includes Colin Kaepernick.

I am grateful that he took a Knee to protest racial injustice. This made a positive impact on many of the citizens of this country. However, as time passed, the controversy as to whether to take the knee, or not, was causing more trouble than it may have been worth.

My hope is that Colin and Jay-Z can ﬁnd ways to work together for the mutual beneﬁt of both entertainment and social Justice. I do suspect that the NFL reached out to Jay-Z in an effort to in the controversy, which could ultimately the lead to a strike, which would shut down the entire NFL. Such a happenstance would then cause the owners hundreds of millions of dollars.

They have to be hopeful that this approach is one that will provide some satisfaction for everyone involved. It also shows that the owners realize that the world has changed and that it is in their best interest to provide timely solutions for issues that come up.

Since I am the Grandfather of several well educated, beautiful well employed granddaughters, I am happy that both the NBA and the NFL are creating additional employment opportunities for women as broadcasters, coaches, trainers, and managers. These are the right things for them to do. However, I have noticed that in most cases that women of color are not among the initial participants. I am sure that they are eagerly looking for you, so please contact there national ofﬁces, in order to ﬁnd out where you should send your resumes.

My congratulations to all of those who participated in making the Coliseum, one of the worlds most beautiful sports venues. The Trojans and the Rams will enjoy playing there, and it will be a big thrill for the fans. I have had the good fortune of watching the Olympics, football, soccer, and track at this wonderful facility. If you know me, and you may know that I was fortunate enough to be the Trojan, who live close enough to the Colosseum, that I could walk to it.

Some of the best days of my life were spent there and the Student Section watching those great USC tailbacks score touchdown after touchdown! Then,, after then after each score, Traveler, the Great Trojan Horse, would come out and prance around the ﬁeld. There were some days when the Trojans scored so often that Traveler would be weary in the fourth quarter, but he did what he had to do because he was a Trojan.

I was not at the game, but great USC Running Back Charles White led USC to the Rose Bowl Victory over Ohio State, while my son was being born. It was one of the greatest accomplishments in Trojan history. While I was a Students there, the tickets in the Student Section cost $10 each. I realize that times have changed and that prices have gone up, so I will take a $20 bill with me, in order to be on the safe side, when I go to the next game.

[John Randolph Rogers/Sports Editor Phone: 310-673-6133 Email: Jorrogers@Aol.Com]