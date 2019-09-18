It Was a Belly-Binge Kind of Day

It was a Monday evening right after supper and the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I were watching TV.

“Oh,” my wife said, “by the way, the girls and I are going to go thrift store shopping all day tomorrow.”

The next morning as we were ﬁnishing breakfast my wife said, “The girls and I will be going thrift store shopping today and therefore you are on your own.”

“You will have to get your own lunch,” she said. “The girls and I will have lunch together.”

Trying to hold back a smile I said, “That’s all right. I’m sure I can take care of my lunch.”

I had to sit down a little bit and try to catch my breath. Here I was, with the whole day before me to do as I please. Believe me, those days do not come often enough, at least for me.

As excited as I was about the day, I had to sit back and prepare my own To-Do-List. I got that from my wife. I wanted to put down everything that I could do today.

After finishing my list, I looked it over and then a thought captured my imagination.

What about eating? Did my wife say that I had to take care of my own lunch? Yes, she did! So now, my focus was on what should I eat today?

Believe me when I say I was going to take this very seriously. I could choose whatever I wanted to eat. Of course, at the top of the list was my favorite, Apple Fritters. As far as I’m concerned, I can’t have enough of this “fruit.”

Without wasting any more time, I got to the neighborhood Publix to do some shopping. I was going to buy everything that I liked and nobody was going to stop me.

There was one major item missing in my shopping cart. That nasty word starting with the letter V. My whole day was going to be spent without eating any vegetables whatsoever. I was so excited.

All the way home I was singing, “I did it my way.” I was gloriously out of tune, but it certainly made me happy to sing it.

Then a thought hit me. If I want to stay out of trouble, and I do, I better make sure I eat all these recently purchased groceries. If my wife ﬁnds out, I may be in trouble.

That was the excuse I used to completely demolish all the food I had just purchased.

Sitting in the chair, I began to realize how stuffed I really was. I leaned back, however, smiled as wide as I could smile and congratulated myself for taking so good care of myself.

I must have dozed for a moment because the next thing I knew my wife came into the house, the thrift store shopping day was over.

“I didn’t know if you had enough to eat today,” she said with a big smile on her face, “so I brought you a sub for supper.”

I thought of a Scripture, “Go thy way, eat thy bread with joy, and drink thy wine with a merry heart; for God now accepteth thy works” (Ecclesiastes 9:7).

Nothing nourishes me more than serving God. When serving God he will take care of all my nourishment.

[Dr. James L. Snyder, pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, lives with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage in Ocala, FL. Call him at 352-687-4240 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship. com.]