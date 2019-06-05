Impeaching Donald Trump

I believe Donald Trump has earned an impeachment and the House of Representatives should give it to him. He has been given every privilege in life, but he has poisoned most of them. If he is allowed to get away with the things found in the published and redacted Mueller Report, this will be another opportunity to further destroy and bankrupt this country, like he has with his personal holdings and everything else he has touched. As a longtime Attorney who has fought for the rights of many for the last forty years, I believe America must show itself to be a fair country and insist that Congress does its’ job and impeach Trump.

We want to believe in America that all men are created equal, and yet daily we see inequities like the deaths of Sandra Bland , Michael Brown, Travon Martin, and the 372 other who have been shot and killed by police, as of May 30, 2019 (see complete list at: https://killedbypolice. net/. Then we have to watch as Trump and his children sop up the goodies that this country has to give. We watch as Trump calls people out of their names. We watch as ﬁve young Black and Brown men are falsely accused of rape. We watch as kids are separated from their parents at the borders and locked up in cages by Trump policies.

The way Trump talks about Mexicans, Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians and others who don’t look like Trump and his people is shameful. I agree with Republican Congressman Justin Amash who says to the Democrats, “the ball is in your court. Trump needs to be impeached”. Trump calls the Press an enemy of the people. He calls Maxine Waters and Joe Biden persons of low IQ. He belittles everybody including McCain, even after his death, out of their names. I can only ask “What manner of man is this?” He must be miserable inside and want to make the rest of the world miserable too. He’s got to go!

I am aware that we would get Mike Pence if we impeach Trump. That would be like cutting out Stage 4 cancer and getting State 4 cancer. You know that cancer is bad. Trump kills unity and the American way of life in the process. Who knows what may show up after cancer kills. I thank God for the life I have lived. God has been good to me and I have tried to treat people right. This President has lived what looks like a good life but I doubt much he did to others was right. I was raised to believe in “holiness or hell” and that rewards come with a good life.

Trump reminds me of Hitler in that he was elected, in spite of his craziness. Thank God we have the court system. I believe they will stop him if Congress doesn’t. We must stop him or he will be acting like a king, doing whatever he wants to do. Hitler did what he wanted to do until his self-inﬂicted death. How many people must suffer before we stop Trump?

For those who worry about what will happen if the impeachment starts, we don’t know the future, but if we believe in God, we must start the process and let the chips fall where they may. Knowing that Trump is a liar and having been a trial Lawyer for over forty years, I know that there is always a surprise in life, like with Nixon the surprise was the tapes and with Clinton, the surprise was the dress. Who knows with Trump what the surprise will be?

When I think of a surprise I am reminded of a message I once heard about Jesus in the stone, they rolled the tomb away and they got a surprise. They were shocked they got a surprise he was not there .