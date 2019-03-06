I Get It From My Mama

You become a great lady when you’ve been taught by a wonderful Mother. Well versed, immaculately styled, travel aﬁcionado, great friend, career focused, family centered, comical & loving.

Phyllis Ann Jones was an amazing women. Giving her credit for all the good things

is well deserved. The San Francisco native would spend her years seasonally in Pasadena with her extended family. Phyllis, – Got It From Her Mama, and her’s from her Mom, and so on. Her legacy as a fashion model, an Oakland Black Panther party sympathizer, family historian and educator will live on. She deserves all the praise in the world for leading the Jones family.

A celebration of Phyllis’ life will be held in Nevada on the 15th of March. Visit: phyllisann.access.theater

[Tribute submitted by Phyllis’ daughter, Sharelle Jones]