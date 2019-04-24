Has it Really Gone Rogue? A Bad Rap for the Ninth

Recent public discourse has brought much attention to the judges of the Ninth Circuit. Much of this debate has contained misinformation and misconceptions about who /what /where the Ninth Circuit is. Consequently, this branch of the judiciary has taken a public relations beating. Some have gone so far as to call it a “rogue” court and out of control. From this author’s experience, having handled upward of 100 cases before this court, it is hardly rogue. In fact, like most appellate courts, the overwhelming majority of cases get afﬁrmed whereby the lower court decision stands. These cases do not make the headlines and remain under the radar. Truth be told, no one used to pay attention. Now they do. The court can have a dramatic impact on everyday people. In a case handled by our ofﬁce, the court reversed a state court murder conviction (in some instances the court can review state court proceedings) and sent the case back for further proceedings. This resulted in an acquittal by jury of the charge. That was a dramatic change from the original sentence of 75 years to life.

So, let’s set the record straight. The Ninth Circuit is a United States federal appellate court with appellate jurisdiction over federal trial courts and executive branch agencies in nine western states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, and two territorial courts: Guam and the North Mariana Islands. The Ninth Circuit does not hear trials but rather a three judge appellate panel reviews lower court decisions.

One may wonder why it is called the Ninth Circuit. Very simply, there are 13 federal courts of appeals spread geographically throughout the country. They are numbered numerically one through eleven plus the District of Columbia court, and the Federal Circuit, which has nationwide jurisdiction over certain appeals based on subject matter(e.g. patent cases, international trade cases}. The district encompassing the western states is designated as the Ninth.

Nationwide, there are currently 179 judgeships on the U.S. courts of appeals authorized by Congress pursuant to article 3 of the U.S. Constitution. The Ninth Circuit is authorized 29 judgeships. By contrast, there are 11 judges in the First Circuit, which encompasses the New England states. These judges are nominated by the President of the United States and must be conﬁrmed by the United States Senate. They have lifetime tenure.

Because they set legal precedent in regions that cover millions of Americans, the appellate courts are extremely inﬂuential and powerful courts and have strong policy inﬂuence on U.S. law. They serve as the ﬁnal decider in most federal cases, because the Supreme Court reviews less than 1% of the approximate 8000 cases ﬁ led with it annually.

Much of the above referenced negative discourse has centered around the high reversal rate of the Ninth Circuit’s cases, causing some to call it a “rogue court.” There is much confusion and misconception surrounding these claims. According to a recent news release from the court there were 10,502 cases ﬁ led before it in calendar year 201B. Of these, approximately 95% are afﬁrmed, or the lower court decisions remain the same.

For example, in 2015, the Supreme Court heard only 11 cases from the Ninth Circuit, reversing B. From 2013 to 2017, the court heard 62 cases from the Ninth circuit, and reversed 79%. From 2010 to 2015 the Supreme Court reversed 70 per cent of all cases it reviewed nationwide. Of the tens of thousands of cases the Ninth Circuit has heard this decade, only a fraction have ultimately ended up at the Supreme Court and been reversed. And most of these contain cutting edge issues. This can hardly be classiﬁed as “rogue.”, which the Merriam-Webster dictionary deﬁnes as dishonest or worthless. Thus, when someone says that most of the Ninth Circuit cases are reversed, this is a distortion of the overall picture. That pertains only to the cases that end up in the Supreme Court and is a nationwide phenomena. As Mark Twain so brilliantly stated: “Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are pliable.”

Incidentally, regarding the “where”, the Ninth Circuit sits monthly in Pasadena (and also in other cities). It is open to the public and is well worth seeing the court in action. Then you can judge for yourself whether the criticism is well founded. The experience is not only worthwhile and educational, but comes at no cost. It may be the best show in town.

