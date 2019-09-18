GZBF’s 2019-2020 LAMP Mentor Program Begins

GZBF’s LAMP Mentor Program began its 2019-20 year with a stellar event. On August 24, 2019, we gathered at Fleming’s Restaurant and Wine Bar for an Orientation for all Mentees and the parents of new Mentees. During the Orientation we focused on what expectations the Mentees and parents should have for the Program. Each Mentee and parent introduced themselves with their name, high school name and grade, and what they expected to gain by participating in the LAMP Mentor Program. Parents provided the name of a college they attended and what they were looking for their son to gain by participating in the Program. We believe that it is important for the young men to hear their parents’ expectations.

Finally, we had the adult volunteers speak a little bit about why they volunteer their time and resources to the GZBF LAMP Mentor Program. One of the goals for the Program this year is to create a Parental Auxiliary and to connect with more GZBF LAMP Alumni. Ramsey Jay, Jr., president of the GZBF also provided words of inspiration and challenge.

The August activity included an Etiquette Class. Ronald Martin, the ﬁrst African American member of Les Clef d’Ordo, the international society of Consigner’s, conducted the class. The class covered dress etiquette, social graces, respectful treatment of women, greetings, behavior at a business lunch or dinner, and dining etiquette. During the class, the Mentees engaged is several spirited discussions with Mr. Martin as they sought to understand etiquette traditions in the context on the lives in the 21st Century.

As a whole, the conference served as an excellent opportunity [to] network, establishing relationships with highly accomplished surgeons, professors, businessmen, and more. Just as important as connecting with individuals already at the top of their ﬁelds, [we were] able to meet highly accomplished and motivated young men attending the conference. As one of those young men told me, we are going to do great things because we now have a common bond as attendees of this conference and will hold each other accountable to do so.

