Guns, Hurricanes and the Trump Hate Machine

As much as I hate to talk about the 45th President, his hate machine makes it impossible to ignore the connection between and the mass killings of Black and Brown people in Texas and Ohio. We recently witnessed another mass shooting in Texas with the killing of seven people. This time it was in Odessa and Midland. The previous killings were in El Paso for a total count of 29 dead in Texas. Added to the previous mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio and across the country, the U.S. has seen 25 mass killings in 2019. Everyone believes these killings were inspired by America’s current President‘s racist rants against Mexicans and Blacks.

It seems like Mexicans were the only victims of 45’s racist attacks; however, we can add the insults to Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and other black public ofﬁcials such as the for Congresswomen known as, “the Squad” (Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib). As a country, we haven’t seen this type of public hatred since George Wallace and Strom Thurmond. It is tiring and exhausting to know that someone hates so much.

Add this to Hurricane Dorian in the Caribbean and in the southern U.S. States. It reminds me of the old saying, “In the minds of people of color, the gods must be angry at people of color.” All of this must make Trump’s people happy. He showed his ignorance about storms when he said he’d never heard of a category 5 hurricane. His response to the cries of the people to “do something” about the shootings was a pitiful reply that the shooters were mentally ill and people need to arm themselves.

As we go through this period, we know that there will be a reckoning. Believers know that God is good all of the time and He will even-up the score as surely as we know that we have seen the score more than evened up from slavery to now.

Trump has given an okay to mine certain American forests, saying he is an environmentalist. That’s new. That should run up his lies to more than twelve thousand. There are tariffs on products from China, which will eventually place the costs on Americans receiving/buying these products when paying higher prices for them. Trump said that a tariff was easy to win. Now, I guess he’s ﬁnding out it’s not so easy.

Trump treats the people of Puerto Rico as if they are the scum of the earth. They are brown people who are feeling the pressures of life after a devastating hurricane. I think it is just a matter of time before Trump slips to the point he cannot get back to safety; or he slips to the point that the do-nothing Republicans can no longer pretend to ignore it.

Trump says only he can ﬁ x the world’s problems. Then he says he’s “the second coming of God”. He must be crazy. More people are questioning if he is mentally ill. I don’t believe that the orange man has any power or authority that the Republican Party doesn’t give him, so he needs to go; speciﬁcally before he can appoint another Supreme Court Justice.

God’s power is Divine. Trump does not have it. Impeachment is his future.