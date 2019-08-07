Good Luck to Ezekiel!

Ezekiel Elliott is arguably the best running back in the National Football League. He is a member of the Dallas Cowboys, who have high hopes of going to the Super Bowl this year. However, Dallas has a problem, and they are desperately seeking to ﬁnd a solution.

While Ezekiel may be the best running back, he is going into a year in which his contract will pay him around $25 million. Now, that is a nice chunk of change, however Ezekiel is aware of the fact that the Rams great running back Todd Gurley has a contract which pays him around $57 million. So, Ezekiel is holding out, and he has refused to report to the Cowboys training camp.

Jerry Jones is the legendary owner of the Cowboys and it has been reported that he does not intend to pay any additional money to Ezekiel. Ezekiel has stated that he will not report for spring training, and it has been reported that he is training in Cabo San Lucas.

As an observer, my sympathies are with Ezekiel. professional football players run a high risk of being injured. I believe that I have read some statistics that show that most of them have careers of just three years. Some of them have injuries that are so severe that the players are unable to take care of themselves, after their careers are over. So, those lucky ones who have the talent, need to get their money while the getting is good.

If the Cowboys can get into the Super Bowl, and then win it, the team will have an additional few hundred million dollars of proﬁ t. In my opinion, there is a chance that they can do that, but only if Ezekiel is playing for the team. I have the feeling that he is willing to hold out for this entire season, unless the Cowboys increase their offer. At the present time, they are saying that they will not do that, but the ﬁnancial realities may help them to change their minds.

Having Ezekiel is no guarantee that they will get to or win a Super Bowl. However, not having him means that they are not likely to be real contenders. So, the team would have to sit in Dallas and watch their competitors play for the championship. I do not think that Jerry Jones wants to do that, and neither does Ezekiel.

So, I am expecting that they will come with a compromise that gets Ezekiel back onto the team. They desperately need him if they are to be competitive. Even if he has returned to the team, they will still have to deal with the Chargers and the Rams, who have championship aspirations of their own. I think that the NFL Contracts, while very lucrative, are generally unfair to the players. Ezekiel has a very small window of opportunity, and I hope that he can take advantage of it.

