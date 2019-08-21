Getting Medicare if You Have a Disability

I’m under 65 and have a disability.

Do I need to sign up?

You automatically get Part A and Part B after you get one of these:

Disability benefits from Social Security for 24 months

Certain disability beneﬁts from the RRB for 24 months

Should I get Part B?

Most people should enroll in Part A when they’re ﬁrst eligible, but certain people may choose to delay Part B. Find out more about whether you should take Part B.

How do I sign up?

You don’t need to sign up if you automatically get Part A and Part B. You’ll get your red, white, and blue Medicare card in the mail 3 months before your 25th month of disability.

When do I sign up?

You don’t need to sign up since you automatically get Part A and Part B.

Can I get a health or drug plan?

When you decide how to get your Medicare coverage, you might choose:

A Medicare Advantage Plan (Part C)

Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D)

There are speciﬁc times when you can sign up for these plans, or make changes to coverage you already have.

I have ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease). Do I need to sign up?

You automatically get Part A and Part B the month your disability beneﬁts begin.

Should I get Part B?

Most people should enroll in Part A when they’re ﬁrst eligible, but certain people may choose to delay Part B. Find out more about whether you should take Part B.

[Medicare.gov. Turning 65? Confused about Medicare? Please contact Jane Reese-Wilkins & Associates for your no-cost consultation , 626 372 9097, janereesewilkins@yahoo.com #0C54211 Please join us 9/7/2019 or 9/14/2019 for a Medicare 101 at Westlyn Realtors, 1199 N. Lake Ave, Pasadena CA 91104. Refreshment will be served. RSVP-626 372 9097.]