Schiff Applauds Funding for Space Exploration and Earth Science in House Appropriations Bill

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) released a statement in response to increased funding for space exploration and earth science in the FY2020 Commerce Justice Science Appropriations Bill.

“American leadership in space exploration has been a key driver of our economic growth in the past century, including the development of many of our high-tech and emerging industries. As the representative for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, I have seen ﬁrst-hand the impact that investment in pioneering space exploration and research have on both the local economy and our broader understanding of the world, our solar system, and the universe,” said Rep. Schiff. “Answering the big questions about our planet and exploring the cosmos means investing today in the missions that will provide us with better understanding of the earth, and take robotic probes to Mars, the moons of Jupiter, and beyond. I applaud the House Appropriations Committee for prioritizing these important investments, which will beneﬁt the Southern California region as well as the nation and humankind.”

Highlights of the Commerce-Justice-Science Funding Bill include: