Funding a Crook in the White House

I was raised in the Christian church. Consequently, I was taught the Ten Commandments. One of the commandments was, “Thou shall not steal.” It is reported that Donald Trump has a hotel in Turnberry, Scotland and military supply planes that generally stay elsewhere are staying at Turnberry and reﬁlling planes at commercial rates which are higher than government rates.

Trump seems to be working hard looting the American treasury for his own personal beneﬁt. He’s also taking money from the military to build his wall, stopping the building of schools for military children to build his wall and stopping or reducing the funding of the Ukrainian military in their war against Russia until they publicly say negative things about Joe Biden. There are articles that report that the Trump Golf Course in Thornberry is near bankruptcy and any business Trump can push in that direction may keep it aﬂ oat. To me it seems like he’s stealing from the American taxpayer, big time. He even had Vice President Pence, travel 100 miles from his destination, just to stay at a Trump property and have the government pay Trump for it.

In all of this, we wonder if the United States military has allowed themselves to be corrupted, as it appears they allowed themselves to be used in Thornberry, Scotland. Trump is a master at bullying his fellow Republicans. They must be afraid of his ability to prevent them from being reelected.

My father told me that if anyone decides to do something illegal, they should do it alone, as it reduces their chances of getting caught. It seems that Trump’s theory is if you’re going to do something illegal, just do it, even if you get caught because it doesn’t matter. My dad was not encouraging me to do anything wrong, but if I did, there are rules. Obviously, the rules are different if you’re white or black and if you’re Trump.

Another thing I learned, as a church going kid, was that you should help the poor. Mama said the poor will be with you always and you are to help them. With that in mind, I listened as Trump announced a policy that essentially told Mexicans to get out of the country, even if they are in a hospital being treated for cancer, unplug them, tell them they have 33 days to stay, then they have to go. If they do this, they will die, which is uncompassionate and cold blooded.

Another Commandment is that we are not to lie. Donald Trump has told well over twelve thousand lies. His latest is that the recent storm, Dorian, would touch down in Alabama. The National Weather Bureau denied that, saying the storm would not touch Alabama, and it didn’t. He’s just lied or he’s just plain stupid. I vote stupid.

So, we have a thief and a liar living in the White House. He’s not the ﬁ rst but, hopefully, he’s the last.