Free Sample Classes at Pasadena Senior Center

Every spring the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., offers dozens of classes for members, ranging from art and computers to foreign languages and Zumba Gold.

As the April 12 registration deadline for spring classes approaches, anyone, including non-members, can sample the most popular offerings for free by attending half-hour mini-class sessions, meeting the instructors and learning more about the courses.

Sample classes, known as Class Tasting, will take place Monday, April 8, from 9:00 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, April 9, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. These are open to the public.

Monday, July 9:

9:00 to 9:30 am – Beginner Tai Chi in the West Pavilion; 9:30 to 10:00 am – Advanced Tai Chi in the West Pavilion;

9:30 to 10:00 am – Watercolor Classes in the Cliff Benedict Room; 10:00 to 10:30am – Pep Up Your Life in the West Pavilion;

10:00 to 10:30 am – The Art and Joy of Sewing in the Cliff Benedict Room; 10:30 to 11:30 am- French Classes in the Community Room;

10:30 to 11:00 am – Saturday Yoga Class in the West Pavilion; 11:00 to Noon – Computers Beg./Advanced Beginners in the Computer Lab;

11:00 to 11:30 am – Fall Awake Meditation in the Dance Studio; 11:00 to 11:30 am – Chair Aerobics in the West Pavilion; 11:30 to noon – Arthritis Class in the West Pavilion.

Tuesday, July 10:

9:00 to 9:30 am – Alexander Technique in the Dance Studio; 9:00 to 9:30 am – Qigong Tai Chi in the West Pavilion;

9:15 am -Pilates in the East Pavilion; 9:30 to 10:00 am – Zumba Gold in the West Pavilion;

9:30 to 10:00 am – Ballroom Dance Classes in the Dance Studio;

10:00 to 10:30 am – BollyX (Low Impact Training) in the West Pavilion;

10:00 to 10:30 am – Tap in the Dance Studio; 10:30 to 11:00 am – Music For Wellness in the West Pavilion;

10:30 to 11:00 am – Learn Spanish through Acting in the Community Room;

11:00 to 11:30 am -International Folk Dance in the West Pavilion;

11:00 to 11:30 am – English Conversation in the Community Room;

11:30 to Noon – Yoga Morning Class in the West Pavilion; 11:30 to Noon – Creative Writing in the Community Room

How to Register: The regular spring class schedule will be offered in April, May and June. After sampling classes for free April 8 and 9, register at www. pasadenaseniorcenter.org (click on Classes and Lectures) or pick up a registration form at the Welcome Desk. Registration deadline is Friday, April 12.

Membership at the Pasadena Senior Center is required to attend classes throughout the year. The membership fee is only $45 annually and includes many beneﬁts. Register for membership at www.pasadenaseniorcenter. org/membership or at the Welcome Desk.

Most classes range from $30 to $50. Scholarships for low-income members are available on a limited basis. Ask for scholarship information and applications at the Welcome Desk.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.