Free June Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in June at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

Screening Mimis Film Discussion Group – Tuesday, June 18, at 1:30 p.m. Diehard ﬁlm fans are invited to watch a movie the ﬁrst and third Tuesday of every month, preceded by a presentation about the ﬁlm’s hidden history and followed by lively discussion. Popcorn will be provided.

June 18: “Wilde” (1997, R) starring Stephen Fry and Jude Law. The story of Oscar Wilde, genius, poet, playwright and the First Modern Man.

Scenic Walkers Club – Wednesdays, June 12, 19 and 26, at 9 a.m. Join members of the Pasadena Senior Center’s Scenic Walkers Club for walks to scenic local places to enjoy the great outdoors and get some exercise. For more information, including where to meet up each week, contact Scenic Walkers Club coordinator Alan Colville at alancolville@charter.net.

Clear Caption Phones – Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Learn how seniors who have any form of hearing loss can live a healthier, happy and more independent lifestyle, and be able to have conversations with friends and loved ones. Clear Caption Phones are free of charge. Presented by Steve Soiferman, an ADA Title IV Clear Captions Specialist.

Cultural Thursdays – Thursday, June 6 at 2 p.m. The Truluck Jazz Trio including Carla K Bartlett, piano; Sean Rzewnicki, bass; Ian Flores, drums with “Jazz Through the Ages” will be joined by Amanda Camos on woodwinds for a program that will take you from jazz’s early inﬂuences through today’s modern styles. No reservations required.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, at 1 p.m.

Everyone enjoys the experience of watching movies and the pleasures they bring.

June 7: “Maria By Callas” (2017, PG) starring Fanny Ardant and Joyce DiDonato. An intimate look at the life and work of Greek-American opera singer Maria Callas, as told in her own words.

June 14: “At Eternity’s Gate” (2018, PG-13) starring Willem Dafoe and Rupert Friend. A look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh during the time he lived in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, France.

June 21: “My Fellow Americans” (1996, PG-13) starring Jack Lemmon and James Garner. Two former U. S. Presidents, hated rivals, join forces to expose the current, corrupt President at the risk of their lives.

June 28: “New Voyager” (1942, NR) starring Bette Davis and Paul Henreid. A frumpy spinster blossoms under therapy and becomes an elegant, independent woman.

The Sacred Practice of Listening– Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. We will discuss how listening effects aging well. Presented by Rev. Douglas Edwards of the be.group.

Electronic Waste Day at the Center – Tuesday, June 18 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Pasadena Senior Center is creating an opportunity for free and environmentally responsible disposal of obsolete computers and other electronic items such as: TVs, monitors, medical equipment, smart phones, laptops, cable, stereos, servers, keyboards, etc. Drop off items in the patio area. Volunteers will be available to assist you. Contact Raul Martinez at RaulM@ PasadenaSeniorCenter.org with any questions.

Chair Yoga – Wednesday, June 19, at 1 p.m. Improve your balance, strength and conﬁdence through gentle yoga exercises while sitting on a chair or standing while using a chair for support.

Dangers of Sun Exposure– Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. Everyone who goes outside is exposed to the sun. It is important to know the beneﬁts and dangers of sun exposure, and about the dangers of too much. Learn how to keep yourself safe this summer. Presented by Anthem Blue Cross.

What You Can Do Now– Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. Darlene Incando, Author of “What You Can Do Now” shares how she dealt with the sudden death of her husband and her path through grief, laughter and love. She will share ideas for gifts you can give your loved ones to help ease the pain of their grief after you pass.

Great American Songwriters – Thursday, June 27, at 2 p.m. Join pianist Bob Lipson and commentator/performer Saul H. Jacobs for a fun and interactive musical journey. This month they will highlight Guys Who Wrote the Songs for Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra, featuring songs by Jimmy Van Heusen, Johnny Burke, Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne, including Moonlight Becomes You, Pennies from Heaven, Swinging on a Star, Come Fly with Me, My Kind of Town, and more.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.