Free July Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in July at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

Scenic Walkers Club – Wednesdays, July 3 to 31, at 9 a.m. Join members of the Pasadena Senior Center’s Scenic Walkers Club for walks to scenic local places to enjoy the great outdoors and get some exercise. For more information, including where to meet up each week, contact Scenic Walkers Club coordinator Alan Colville at alancolville@ charter.net.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, July 5, 12 and 19, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys the experience of watching movies and the pleasures they bring. July 5: “The Lion King” (1994, PG) starring Matthew Broderick and Jeremy Irons. A Lion cub crown prince is tricked by a treacherous uncle into thinking he caused his father’s death and ﬂ ees into exile in despair, only to learn in adulthood his identity and his responsibilities. July 12: “Apollo 11” (2019, G) starring Buzz Aldrin and Joan Ann Archer. A documentary about the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. July 19: “Chicago” (2002, PG) starring Richard Gere and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Two female murderers, one a small-time chorus girl and the other a major Vaudeville star, ﬁnd themselves on death row together and ﬁght for the fame inside that will keep them from the gallows in 1920s Chicago with the help of a hotshot attorney and a scheming prison matron.

Sample Classes for Summer – Monday and Tuesday, July 8 and 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. Whether you’re interested in taking a ﬁtness course, learning a new language or pursuing a new hobby, come to Class Tasting events, meet the instructors and sit in on free mini-versions of fee-based summer courses. Each sample class lasts 30 minutes; regular classes begin July 15.

Five Wishes/Advance Directives – Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. Vitas Innovative Hospice Care will highlight Five Wishes, the advance directive used by most doctors and health plans. The Five Wishes directive form will be available to all in attendance free of charge.

Braille Class – Thursday, July 11, 18, and 25 from noon to 2 p.m. One in ﬁve older adults experiences vision loss. The Braille class meets every Thursday and combines educational programming and speakers with a support group for older adults with low vision. Pasadena Police Department will present “ Safety Inside Your Home and Outside” on July 18.

Cultural Thursday: Great American Songwriters – Thursday, July 11, at 2 p.m. The Great American Songwriters series continues with a focus on the “Penniless Immigrant to American Icon,” composer, Irving Berlin. Featuring his hit shows and songs: “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Holiday Inn,” “Blue Skies,” “White Christmas,” “God Bless America,” “Always, How Deep is the Ocean?” “Say It Isn’t So,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and many more. Join pianist Bob Lipson and commentator/performer Saul H. Jacobs for this fun, interactive program.

Hoarding – Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. Hoarding disorder is estimated to effect between 2% – 5% of the population. This lecture will explore the symptoms and possible causes of this newly identiﬁed disorder. Presented by Mary DeVan.

Health Fair – Friday, July 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. Services include glucose, blood pressure and hearing screenings, counseling, health and community resources. Call (626) 685-6732 for more information.

Throw It Away? No Way! Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come to the Repair Café where tinkers, tailors and blade sharpeners will be on hand to repair your appliances, electronics, clothing, toys, tools, knives, jewelry and other items for free. There also will be a seed and seedling swap, gardening advisor, music for your enjoyment and the Really Free Market with 100 percent off everything – take away items and/or donate items. All are welcome! For more information or to volunteer as a repairer, email contact@repair-cafe-pasadena. org. This is a Zero Waste event hosted by Transition Pasadena (www.transitionpasadena.org).

Signs and Symptoms of Depression – Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. Symptoms of depression include persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, loss of interest in usually pleasurable activities, significant loss or increase in appetite, loss of energy, difﬁculties with sleep or oversleeping, slowed movements or agitation, and difficulty concentrating. Not everyone who is depressed suffers from the same symptoms and not all symptoms need to be present. Presented by Paciﬁc Clinics.

Live Music at the Scott – Monday, July 22, at 6 p.m. The popular summer concert series for all ages is moving indoors from Memorial Park to the air-conditioned comfort of the Scott Pavilion at the Pasadena Senior Center, with seating for up to 250 people and plenty of room for kicking up your heels. The series will debut July 22 with the Pasadena Summer Youth Chamber Orchestra. The concert series will continue every Monday through Sept. 2. Feel free to bring a picnic dinner.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is a donor-supported organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.