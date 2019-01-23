Free February Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in February at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

Food Bank – Friday, Feb. 1, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Low-income individuals 60 and older will receive one box of food (two boxes for couples). Proof of income and a California ID are required. Boxes are heavy, so bring a personal shopping cart.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, Feb. 1, 8 and 15, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys the experience of watching movies and the pleasures they bring.

Feb. 1: Colette (2018, R) starring Keira Knightly and Dominic West. At the beginning of the 20th century, a Parisian convinces his young wife to ghostwrite successful books under his name, leading to disputes over creative ownership and gender roles. The film is based on true events.

Feb. 8: A Star is Born (2018, R) starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. A seasoned musician discovers natural talent in a woman who has given up on her dream of becoming a successful singer, then helps her advance her career while his alcoholism sends his own career into a downward spiral.

Feb. 15: Tea with the Dames (2018, NR). In this documentary ﬁlm, four legends of the British stage and screen – Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Aileen Atkins and Dame Joan Plowwright – spend a weekend in the country as they reminisce and discuss everything from art to aging to love.

Writing Club – Tuesdays, Feb. 5 to 26, at 10 a.m. Express yourself by writing and presenting biographical, fictional, fantasy or other works every week and receive tips and suggestions.

Screening Mimis Film Discussion Group – Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 19, at 1:30 p.m. Diehard ﬁlm fans are invited to watch a movie the ﬁrst and third Tuesday of every month, preceded by a presentation about the film’s hidden history and followed by lively discussion.

Feb. 5: The Gods Must Be Crazy (1980, PG) starring N!xau and Marius Weyers. After a Coke bottle thrown from a passing plane lands in the middle of his village, a Kalahari bushman believes it to be a gift from the gods.

Feb. 19: Touching the Void (2003, R). This documentary ﬁlm recreates the adventures of two young mountaineers who set off in 1985 to climb the treacherous west face of the Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes

Keep Your Heart Healthy – Thursday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. Come learn at least ﬁve habits you can incorporate into your lifestyle to keep your heart health the best it can be. Presented by Huntington Hospital.

Cultural Thursday – Thursday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. A.R. Gurney’s play Love Letters, a ﬁnalist for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will star Tom Laskey as Andrew and Sandy Mansson as Melissa. The two characters sit side by side as they read the notes, letters and cards they exchanged over the course of 50 years while they led separate lives.

Rediscovering Hope – Thursdays, Feb. 7 to 28, at 3 p.m. Rediscovering Hope is a support group for anyone grieving the death of a loved one. For more information call licensed clinical social worker Jody Casserly at 626-918-2273, ext. 7455.

Home Share Workshop: Room to Rent – Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. For any homeowner thinking about renting out a room, this workshop will explain how to list your space and ﬁnd a good renter to share your home. Topics will include ﬁnding an online site that suits your needs, what type of home partners you are seeking, safe practices, how to spot a scam, how to set up your rental agreement and more. There will be optional follow-up sessions. RSVP at the Welcome Desk or by calling 626-795-4331.

Home Share Workshop: Seeking a Room– Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. For anyone trying to ﬁnd a good room to rent but can’t seem to connect with a good landlord, this workshop will explain how to locate and get to know prospective property owners who have rooms and other spaces to rent out, how to set up an online listing and more. RSVP at the Welcome Desk or by calling 626-795-4331.

Chocolate on Your Heart – Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. Studies show eating moderate amounts of chocolate may lower the risk of certain heart diseases. Learn how to maintain a healthy heart, including the consumption of chocolate!

Great American Songwriters – Thursday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. Join pianist Bob Lipson and commentator/performer Saul H. Jacobs for a fun and interactive musical journey that will highlight Harold Arlen, who composed the music for such iconic American songs as Over the Rainbow, Stormy Weather, It’s Only a Paper Moon, That Old Black Magic, Ac-Cen-Tchu-Ate the Positive, One for My Baby (and One More for the Road) and many more.

Metro Pilot Mobile Customer Center – Friday, Feb. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. Adults 62 and older who need a TAP Card are invited to stop by the mobile customer center for a reduced fare application, photograph for the card, temporary reduced fare card and loading of the reduced fare onto the card. A photo ID is required.

Chair Yoga – Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. Improve your balance and conﬁ dence through gentle yoga exercises while sitting in a chair or standing and using a chair for support.

Heart Healthy Eating – Thursday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. Preventing heart disease isn’t just about avoiding unhealthy food. You should also eat foods rich in nutrients, ﬁber and healthy fats. Learn what foods are healthy for your heart and what are not. Presented by Regal Medical Group.

LA Opera Talk – Monday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. An LA Opera community educator will make a presentation titled “It Can’t Be an Opera if Nobody Dies.”

Brain Attack! – Thursday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. Strokes can happen at any time. Educating yourself now is the key to a better outcome. Learn about different types of strokes, how to help prevent a stroke from happening and what to do in a stroke emergency. Presented by Health Care Partners.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter. org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.