First AME Gospel Worship

First AME Church, Pasadena announces their inaugural Community Worship Arts Conference June 27-29, 2019. The featured guest artist for this event is Kathy Taylor of Houston, TX. The workshop will culminate in a free concert that is open to the public on Saturday June 29th at 4:00 pm. There will be workshop sessions for singers, musicians, dancers, and theater artists facilitated by local and internationally recognized artists. Workshop sessions are designed for adults and youth ages 6 and up. Facilitator Spotlights:

Timothy Davis, Jr. is a singer, musician and composer. He has ministered within the Southern California Conference of the A.M.E. church for the past 31 years starting with the youth conference choir and rising to role of Music Director for the Fifth Episcopal District. He currently serves as the minister of music for First AME Church, Pasadena, CA and on the faculty of Compton College as a professor of voice and choral music. He is also the Western Regional Director of the National Association of Negro Musicians (NANM). Professionally, Tim has performed in Porgy and Bess with the Los Angeles Opera Company, the San Diego Symphony, and the Orange County Paciﬁc Symphony on their European tour.

Jonathan DeCuir is a musician, producer, author and entrepreneur. He serves as the Executive Pastor at Victory Bible Church of Pasadena, CA, under the leadership of Bishop Milton White, Sr., Senior Pastor. Pastor DeCuir is dedicated to ministry teaching that offers salvation, discipleship, and evangelism in the 21st century, and he inspires people across religious, political, and cultural boundaries to faithfully plant seeds, and cultivate productivity relevant to our ever-changing society.

Calvin Bernard Rhone has been ministering in word and song for more than 40 years. He is a national recording artist and songwriter who acknowledges that he is passionate about music; yet purposed for ministry. His original compositions have been performed by artists ranging from Rev. James Cleveland and Bishop Walter Hawkins to Donald Lawrence and The Tri-City Singers. He is the organizing pastor-teacher of Hope of Glory Christian Center of Los Angeles, California, where he has served for 34 years.

Visit our Eventbrite page at famegodiswithus. Eventbrite.com to register, and receive conference updates as they occur. Secure your spot today! Groups of 10 or more receive a special discounted rate when registered together.

First AME Church Pasadena located at 1700 N. Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 Rev. Dr. Larry E. Campbell, Senior Pastor Phone: 626-798-0503 Email: Fameworkshops2019@ yahoo.com Like

us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @ famegodiswithus