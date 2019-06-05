FAME Pasadena Presents Community Worship, Arts Workshop and Concert

First AME Church, Pasadena announces their inaugural Community Worship Arts Conference June 27-29, 2019. The featured guest artist for this event is Kathy Taylor of Houston, TX. The workshop will culminate in a free concert that is open to the public on Saturday June 29th at 4:00 pm. There will be workshop sessions for singers, musicians, dancers, and theater artists to enhance current skills or discover new ones. Workshop sessions are designed for adults and youth ages 6 and up.

Kathy Taylor is contemporary gospel vocalist who also writes, arranges and produces. She currently serves as Director of Worship & Arts and Minister of Music at Windsor Village UMC, Houston, TX.

One of southern California’s own, Rev. Stephanie Butler-Adams of Long Beach, CA. will facilitate workshops for the “dancer in you!”. Rev. Stephanie is the Founding Director and CEO of Spirit of Praise Sacred Artistry International, International Director of Liturgical Dance for the AME Church under the directive of the Music & Christian Arts Ministry (MCAM), and creator/producer of The Dancer In Me Annual Performing Arts & Music Training Institute.

Visit our Eventbrite page at famegodiswithus.Eventbrite.com to register, and receive conference updates as they occur. Secure your spot today! Groups of 10 or more receive a special discounted rate when registered together.

[First AME Church Pasadena located at 1700 N. Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103

Rev. Dr. Larry E. Campbell, Senior Pastor Phone: 626-798-0503 Email: Fameworkshops2019@ yahoo.com

