Ethnicities Are On the Move

It was exciting to hear the speeches by the 2020 Presidential Candidates at Essence Festival 2019, last weekend in New Orleans. Senator Kamala Harris’ speech to the largely Black female crowd was especially riveting. She said, “The ﬁght of Black female has been fueled and grounded in faith and belief of what’s possible. Mae ﬂew, Sojourner spoke, Rosa sat, Maya wrote, Fannie organized, Shirley ran, and I’m running for President of the United States of America.”

Kamala watched her parents ﬁght the Civil Rights battles of the sixties. She was bused to integrate the public schools and learned another lesson (public service) which is a factor that formed the basis for her campaign for the Presidency. This Presidential election is gearing up to be very interesting with two Black Senators running, Harris and New Jersey’s Cory Booker. With the positive legacy of Barack Obama, we might see another Black President of the United States.

Congrats to 15 year old tennis player, Cori “Coco” Gauff. She is Black America’s newest hero (shero). With the passing of each new day we learn about another new hero or shero. Coco is a former world No. 1 junior, having won one Junior Grand Slam singles title and another in doubles. She also ﬁnished runner-up in the girl’s singles event at the 2017 US Open, which made her the youngest ﬁnalist at the event in the tournament’s history. She recently defeated her idol, Venus Williams, in her ﬁrst-round match at Wimbledon and advanced to the next 2 rounds of 16, before she was defeated.

Coco reminds us of other historical young African American sports phenomes such as Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray, Tiger Woods and Jackie Robinson. “Go Coco Go.” She, like the Williams’ sisters, was Inspired by her daddy. I hope other daddies are paying attention. If you are not there, you are stealing your child’s future. You children can bring you pride, joy and glory.

Years ago, I watched Bishop Benjamin Crouch and his twin children, Andre and Sandra Crouch, being mentored by their father. The spirit of God was upon them. Gospel music ﬂowed through them. Their parents, the church, and the world were blessed by them. Children need their daddy. The child follows his parents. Bishop Crouch was there teaching and training Andre and Sandra and being an example.

Joy Ann Reid is host of MSNBC’s AM JOY. She’s a Harvard Graduate and hosts a weekly show on politics. She’s amazing! She talks about how her father brought his family here from Guyana. Watching MSNBC television, I notice more and more young African American male and female television commentators, looking like our children. They are technician geniuses. I know their fathers are somewhere basking in the glory of their accomplishments. For those children suffering, it’s tragic for many who are asking, “Daddy, where are you?”

The world is also watching as young Latinas are being subjected to mistreatment at the southern border. Not since America put Japanese Americans in concentration camps have we practiced such mass cruelty.

This was preceded by America’s original sin – Slavery. This just proves again that Americans can drop our pretend humanity and return to our cruelty. The Japanese were treated badly though they received reparations for some of their material losses. African Americans are also watching closely to see how America will settle our Reparations issue. I don’t expect to see anything positive in my lifetime.

No matter what Conservatives have up their sleeve for Blacks, Latinos, Muslims and other ethnicities who they plan to keep down, everywhere you look, people of color are rising to the top.