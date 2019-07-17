Estate Plans Can Help You Answer Questions About the Future

The word “estate” conjures images of great wealth, which may be one of the reasons so many people don’t develop estate plans – after all, they’re not rich, so why make the effort? In reality, though, if you have a family, you can probably beneﬁt from estate planning, whatever your asset level. And you may well ﬁnd that a comprehensive estate plan can help you answer some questions you may ﬁnd unsettling – or even worrisome.

Here are a few of these questions:

What will happen to my children? With luck, you (and your co-parent, if you have one) will be alive and well at least until your children reach the age of majority (either 18 or 21, depending on where you live). Nonetheless, you don’t want to take any chances, so, as part of your estate plans, you may want to name a guardian to take care of your children if you are not around. You also might want to name a conservator – sometimes called a “guardian of the estate” – to manage any assets your minor children might inherit.

As you can see, careful estate planning can help you answer many of the questions that may be worrying you. Be aware, though, that certain aspects of estate planning, especially those related to living trusts and charitable trusts, can be complex, so you should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualiﬁed tax advisor about your situation. But once you’ve got your plans in place, you should be able to face the future with greater clarity and conﬁdence.

[Arnetta Tolley, Edward Jones Financial Advisor 626-744-2740 or arnetta.tolley@ edwardjones.com.]